10 Companies Building IoT Devices in 2022

Our life today is comfortable to a large extent due to smart devices. These are smartphones, smartwatches and fitness trackers, smart home appliances, and much, much more. These things are the world of the Internet of things (IoT).

Literally and figuratively, they all connect with the Internet. Smart gadgets collect and analyze information, exchange it with other devices, and perform actions. All this happens almost autonomously, with minimal human intervention. IoT things are present only in our daily household needs but also in all areas of human activity - banking and finance, agriculture, industry, and tourism. Internet technologies gave rise to IoT development, and it, in turn, expands the capabilities of the Internet itself.

IoT development companies offer various services in this area. They create IoT devices and fully integrated software for them.

We offer you a list of IoT developers having an excellent reputation who can become your reliable partners.

Integra Sources

A custom hardware and software development company has vast expertise in providing mobile application development services for IoT projects. Integra Sources ensures a high level of security and reliability for all tailor-made IoT solutions. In the view of techreviewer and GoodFirms, the team is among the top IoT developers in 2022.

IoT-related services provided by the company:

App security consulting;

Backend & API development;

Data analytics application development;

Voice-enabled IoT application development;

Beacon & iBeacon app development;

Bluetooth app development;

IPS development.

Sumatosoft

The company is a reliable partner for businesses of all sizes. Since 2012, Sumatosoft has been applying the best IT innovations, including IoT. Using IoT software development technologies, the company focuses on product usability. IoT software is designed for building and increasing customer satisfaction. techreviewer mentioned Sumatosoft in the rating of best 70+ IoT development companies in 2022.

IoT-related services provided by the company:

Data analytics and development of custom IoT data visualization solutions;

Consulting;

Custom devices and sensor prototypes development;

Building IoT ecosystem architectures to ensure efficient H2M/M2M communications;

Setup of scalable cloud applications to aggregate IoT data and process it.

HQSoftware

A company is among the top IoT developers in 2022, according to GoodFirms. The HQSoftware has expertise in IoT development that can help enterprises to make informed choices based on actual analysis, to automate processes, to disclose new product or service potential. Connected devices, created by HQSoftware, are used in agriculture, healthcare, the urban environment, and many other spheres.

IoT-related services provided by the company:

UX/UI design;

Web and mobile application development;

Custom middleware for gateways development;

Embedded software for the low-level control of devices development;

Product prototyping.

Alhena Technologies

Clutch added Alhena Technologies to the list of 2022 trustworthy IoT developers. Alhena is an IoT division of Vates established to support companies in the deployment of their IoT platforms. The company provides innovative software solutions for the Internet of Things, helping organizations choose the right IoT technology stack to create data-rich software solutions for business development.

IoT-related services provided by the company:

Full-cycle development, from consulting to post-implementation assistance;

UI and data visualization;

Big data analytics;

Web and mobile application development;

Testing, support, and continual software maintenance.

iQLance

This GoodFirms -approved fast-growing software and mobile application development company has a crew of developers, designers, product testers who follow a flexible and effective Scrum development approach. iQlance is recognized as one of the best IoT application development companies that develop customized and unique IT solutions that meet the expectations of companies across the globe.

IoT-related services provided by the company:

Gateway development;

Support, maintenance, and implementation procedures;

Voice-enabled services;

API integration and backend development;

Application design and development.

10 Pearls

A company with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry and more than 5 years of experience in IoT offers a comprehensive set of application and software development services. Having a 5-star techreviewer rating, 10 Pearls creates intuitive, user-friendly IoT applications to help enterprises and startups solve their business challenges.

IoT-related services provided by the company:

Consulting;

A full-cycle development from research to testing;

Analytics and implementation of analytics solutions.

TechAhead

Top-rated by Clutch, this full-cycle development company has been creating new benchmarks for service efficiency for 13 years by developing mobile and web applications, as well as other digital products. A team of talented designers and programmers creates IoT solutions for a variety of industries: real estate, smart home, lighting, healthcare, logistics, and factories.

IoT-related services provided by the company:

Research and analysis;

Design and prototype;

Product strategy and process optimization development;

Application development;

Testing and debugging.

Biz4Group

With more than 15 years of experience, and combining technologies such as IoT, AI, and Blockchain, the company provides innovative mobile and web application development services, as well as other exclusive solutions for organizations of any size.

IoT-related services provided by the company:

Product consulting and design;

Data ingestion and analysis;

IoT cross-platform app development;

Network and notification management;

Application development for wearable devices.

Yalantis

The software development and IT consulting company is a trusted partner helping clients innovate, strengthen their teams, and improve existing systems to achieve maximum business value and sustainable growth. In addition to IoT, Yalantis has technical expertise in UI/UX design, cybersecurity, high load systems, Cloud, and DevOps.

IoT-related services provided by the company:

Data analytics;

Cloud IoT migration;

Platform development for managing infostructures and handling data;

Software development for powering the wearable devices;

Smart home solution development;

Industrial IoT development.

Trigma

Trigma is a leading IT company with a full-cycle development. Appreciated by Clutch, Upwork, and GoodFirms, the company provides custom software development and consultancy services to startups, small businesses, government agencies, and big enterprises. Trigma solutions are applied in healthcare, gaming and leisure, finance and insurance, education, real estate, and some other spheres.

IoT-related services provided by the company:

Providing solutions for Automotive;

Smart home automation;

Smart energy management- predictive energy optimization, remote energy equipment monitoring, etc.;

Industrial IoT development;

Home automation system development and more.

Today, many companies offer services in the field of IoT. When choosing an IoT vendor partner, you need to give preference to organizations that provide solid web security and development. A good choice for partnership can be full-stack companies that may create a solution that manages hardware, mobile interface, and web interface in one project.

IoT development companies that have proven themselves to be reliable partners and have high ratings from independent agencies and the media will surely benefit your business by creating high-quality products.

