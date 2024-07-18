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Smart but Depressed or Dumb but Happy: The Internet’s Red Pill-Blue Pill Dilemma

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byThe Tech Panda@thetechpanda

The Tech Panda explores technology’s impact on Indian lives and its ties with business and economy.

July 18th, 2024
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The Tech Panda@thetechpanda

The Tech Panda explores technology’s impact on Indian lives and its ties with business and economy.

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#internet-safety#gender-based-violence#online-abuse#social-media-misinformation#online-disinformation#internet-addiction#data-protection#hackernoon-top-story

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