Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoSmalltalk Isn't Dead: Here's Why You Should Use It by@richard-kenneth-eng

Smalltalk Isn't Dead: Here's Why You Should Use It

image
Richard Kenneth Eng Hacker Noon profile picture

@richard-kenneth-engRichard Kenneth Eng

Blogger. Smalltalk evangelist. Retired software engineer. Avengers fan.

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
A Look Ahead to Programming Languages in 2020 by @richard-kenneth-eng
#programming-languages
Adding the Map Leaflet Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada
#angular
How to Choose the Best online Whiteboard for Your Team by @cardboard
#whiteboard
How to Set Up End to End Tests with WebdriverIO on Github Action ? by @antoinecaron
#javascript
The Tech Stack of a Solo-Developer to build a SaaS With React and AWS by @ixartz
#aws
How to Protect Your WordPress Site Against DDoS Attacks by @jyotiray1
#ddos-attack

Tags

#smalltalk#programming#programming-languages#coding#coding-skills#open-source#productivity#smalltalk-image
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.