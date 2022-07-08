Celebrating 50 Years of Smalltalk

Alan Kay, Dan Ingalls, and Adele Goldberg at Xerox PARC created a revolutionary new programming language called Smalltalk in 1972. It was designed as a purely Object-Oriented language based on the message passing paradigm. Smalltalk is used for writing massive applications like ERP and industrial control systems like silicon wafer fabrication at Lam Research and tiny IoT systems like for Raspberry Pi. It is not uncommon to write a Smalltalk application in a fraction of the time it would take in Python or JavaScript or Java.





In 1972, Alan Kay, Dan Ingalls, and Adele Goldberg at Xerox PARC created a revolutionary new programming language called Smalltalk. It was designed as a very simple, instructional language for teaching programming to young people. It was designed as a purely Object-Oriented language based on the message passing paradigm.





How simple is Smalltalk? You can learn its complete syntax, which fits on a post card, in less than 15 minutes! Try that with Python.





Since then, Smalltalk has become an important industrial language used by enterprises all around the globe. There are three major Smalltalk vendors with thousands of enterprise customers between them (Cincom, Instantiations, GemTalk Systems). Smalltalk is used for writing massive applications like ERP and industrial control systems like silicon wafer fabrication at Lam Research and tiny IoT systems like for Raspberry Pi. Smalltalk is used for web applications and data science and machine learning. Smalltalk is used practically everywhere!





The huge draw of Smalltalk lies in two areas: 1) low cognitive load on the developer; and 2) high programming productivity. It is not uncommon to write a Smalltalk application in a fraction of the time it would take in Python or JavaScript or Java. The key is Smalltalk’s live programming capability.





Smalltalk came to prominence in the 1980s when it was featured in the August 1981 edition of BYTE magazine.





Smalltalk achieved its zenith of popularity in the 1990s as Smalltalk went head to head with C++ and was chosen as the centre piece of IBM’s VisualAge enterprise initiative.





From ComputerWorld 1995





In fact, according to a 1995 IDC report, Object-Oriented language market shares were:





The rise of Java from Sun Microsystems in the late 1990s eclipsed Smalltalk, which then fell out of favour. But Smalltalk remains recognized as the finest Object-Oriented programming language to this day.





Smalltalk was extremely influential in the design of other Object-Oriented languages, most notably Objective-C, Ruby, Python, and CLOS (Common Lisp Object System).





JWARS is a simulation of theatre level warfare that was developed at the US Department of Defense. Development started in 1995 and it consisted of over 1.1 million lines of Smalltalk before the program was canceled in October 2010 for ‘budgetary’ reasons. Nevertheless, this was one of the greatest demonstrations of Smalltalk’s technological power.





Camp Smalltalk is a regularly held conference for people from all around the world to come together to talk about Smalltalk. This year, 2022, a “supreme” edition of Camp Smalltalk was held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the programming language.





Camp Smalltalk Supreme featured illustrious keynote speakers like Adele Goldberg, Dan Ingalls, and Kent Beck. Free T-shirts and flashlight keychains were given away. There were birthday cake and refreshments, and even a celebration banquet for attendees! It was quite the birthday party.





T-shirt design against black shirt





Flashlight keychain





To watch the video recordings of all the presentations, visit Smalltalk Renaissance — 50 Years of Smalltalk – YouTube.





Ana DuCristea, winner of the James Robertson Memorial Programming Competition for 2022, was supposed to attend Camp Smalltalk to receive her award. JRMPC 2022 also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Smalltalk. Unfortunately, she had to cancel at the last minute due to a scheduling conflict. Nevertheless, here is Ana with her award...





First Prize was $2,500.





Let’s close with some memorable pictures from the event…





Organizers Richard Eng and Prof. Dave Mason





Keynote speaker Adele Goldberg





Keynote speaker Dan Ingalls





Dan Ingalls





Keynote speaker Kent Beck





Keynote speaker David Buck





Prof. Dave Mason





Adele signing an autograph





Seth Berman, CEO Instantiations





Mariano Martinez Peck, Instantiations





Norm Green, CTO GemTalk Systems





James Foster, GemTalk Systems





Martin McClure, GemTalk Systems





Kurt Kilpela, GemTalk Systems





Boris Shingarov, LabWare





Jan Vraný, LabWare





Offray Luna-Cardenas





Javier Pimás





Celebration banquet





Celebration banquet





Keynote speakers and organizers photo:





Left to right: Dave Mason, Adele Goldberg, David Buck, Kent Beck, Dan Ingalls, Richard Eng





Sponsors and organizers photo:





Left to right: Vance Kershner, Mark Gonzalez, Richard Eng, Dave Mason, Seth Berman, Norm Green, Ki-Nam Choi





Group photo (full resolution image here):





Some attendees unavailable









Poster





All photos from Camp Smalltalk were taken by Adriaan van Os, who has generously shared them with us. Visit his website at https://a3aan.st/.



































