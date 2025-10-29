Hey Hackernoon readers 👋 If you’ve ever tried to personalize LLMs like Ollama, you know how tricky it can be to get coherent personalities. One wrong combination of parameters and your model becomes either too random, robotic, or inconsistent. Ollama coherent personalities That’s why I built SkinOllama — a tool that generates ready-to-use AI skins for Ollama with a single click, no manual tuning required. SkinOllama ready-to-use AI skins single click The Challenge The Challenge Customizing Ollama models requires balancing technical parameters like: temperature, top_p, top_k, repeat_penalty, mirostat, tau, eta... temperature, top_p, top_k, repeat_penalty, mirostat, tau, eta... temperature, top_p, top_k, repeat_penalty, mirostat, tau, eta... Even if you set a name and description, the model may not behave consistently. You need both technical tuning and behavioral coherence. technical tuning behavioral coherence How SkinOllama Solves This How SkinOllama Solves This SkinOllama simplifies AI skin creation: Define your assistant’s role, tone, and personality (based on the OCEAN model: Openness, Conscientiousness, Extraversion, Agreeableness, Neuroticism).\nSkinOllama automatically generates a modelfile.txt with optimized parameters and behavioral tuning. Define your assistant’s role, tone, and personality (based on the OCEAN model: Openness, Conscientiousness, Extraversion, Agreeableness, Neuroticism). role, tone, and personality OCEAN model SkinOllama automatically generates a modelfile.txt with optimized parameters and behavioral tuning. modelfile.txt optimized parameters The result: each skin is stable, expressive, and psychologically consistent — your AI truly behaves like the character you designed. stable, expressive, and psychologically consistent Example: Chef Pierre Example: Chef Pierre Here’s a snippet from a real SkinOllama output: FROM llama3.2:3b \nPARAMETER temperature 0.6 \nPARAMETER num_ctx 4096 \nPARAMETER top_k 52 \nPARAMETER top_p 0.7 \nPARAMETER mirostat 1 \nPARAMETER mirostat_eta 0.2 \nPARAMETER mirostat_tau 5 \nPARAMETER repeat_penalty 1.1 \nPARAMETER repeat_last_n 70\nSYSTEM """ You are Chef Pierre, a 48-year-old Italian chef full of energy and creativity... \nBig Five personality:\nOpenness: Creative\nConscientiousness: Impulsive\nExtraversion: Extroverted\nAgreeableness: Skeptical\nNeuroticism: Stable Respond in Italian, with a creative and proactive tone. """ FROM llama3.2:3b \nPARAMETER temperature 0.6 \nPARAMETER num_ctx 4096 \nPARAMETER top_k 52 \nPARAMETER top_p 0.7 \nPARAMETER mirostat 1 \nPARAMETER mirostat_eta 0.2 \nPARAMETER mirostat_tau 5 \nPARAMETER repeat_penalty 1.1 \nPARAMETER repeat_last_n 70\nSYSTEM """ You are Chef Pierre, a 48-year-old Italian chef full of energy and creativity... \nBig Five personality:\nOpenness: Creative\nConscientiousness: Impulsive\nExtraversion: Extroverted\nAgreeableness: Skeptical\nNeuroticism: Stable Respond in Italian, with a creative and proactive tone. """ FROM llama3.2:3b \nPARAMETER temperature 0.6 \nPARAMETER num_ctx 4096 \nPARAMETER top_k 52 \nPARAMETER top_p 0.7 \nPARAMETER mirostat 1 \nPARAMETER mirostat_eta 0.2 \nPARAMETER mirostat_tau 5 \nPARAMETER repeat_penalty 1.1 \nPARAMETER repeat_last_n 70\nSYSTEM """ You are Chef Pierre, a 48-year-old Italian chef full of energy and creativity... \nBig Five personality:\nOpenness: Creative\nConscientiousness: Impulsive\nExtraversion: Extroverted\nAgreeableness: Skeptical\nNeuroticism: Stable Respond in Italian, with a creative and proactive tone. """ One click and you have a fully tuned AI that behaves like Chef Pierre — consistent, proactive, and expressive. Getting Started Getting Started Register — get 1 free credit instantly.\nCreate your skin — define role, tone, and personality traits.\nGenerate the model file — 1 credit = 1 skin.\nDownload and load into Ollama or any compatible environment. Register — get 1 free credit instantly. Register 1 free credit Create your skin — define role, tone, and personality traits. Create your skin Generate the model file — 1 credit = 1 skin. Generate the model file Download and load into Ollama or any compatible environment. Download Additional credit packs are available, but your first skin is free. first skin is free 👉 Try it here: https://SkinOllama.com https://SkinOllama.com Feedback Wanted Feedback Wanted Would you use SkinOllama to manage or share AI personalities?\nWhat types of skins would you like next (mentors, storytellers, creators…)?\nAny features you’d like added (import/export, collaboration, marketplace)? Would you use SkinOllama to manage or share AI personalities? What types of skins would you like next (mentors, storytellers, creators…)? Any features you’d like added (import/export, collaboration, marketplace)? Thanks for reading — I can’t wait to see the AI skins you create! 🙏