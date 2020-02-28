Six Indian SaaS Startups Products To Watch in 2020

@ md-mohsin-ansari Md Mohsin Ansari Digital Marketing Manager at Troop Messenger

After Silicon Valley a6 Indian SaaS Startups Products that will disrupt the market in 2020nd Israel, India is the 3rd largest tech ecosystem in the World.

If you walk around South India today, especially Chennai, you’ll see how Indian Entrepreneurs are centralising themselves towards SaaS.

Indian SaaS Industry now revolves around deep tech, cybersecurity, defence, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning.

While other regions are not as excited about SaaS products, the opportunities for SaaS are very strong in India. Just check out these success stories of Indian SaaS Startups:

Freshworks, with 200,000+ customers has crossed $150 million ARR

Zoho, with 450,000 customers, has clocked close to $500 Million in Revenue per year

Roughly, Indian SaaS companies generate a billion dollars of revenue only from a handful of Chennai-based SaaS companies like Zoho, Freshworks, ChargeBee, KiSSFLOW, Indix, Ramco, and ChargeBee.

With these SaaS companies leading the way, India now has a surge of young players that are on the way of making it a SaaS powerhouse.

In this article, we have evaluated top 6 SaaS products that can disrupt the market in 2020:

Troop Messenger: A compact solution that unifies communication and collaboration capabilities

Troop Messenger, a Hyderabad based Indian SaaS product, is one of the most promising additions to the collaborative chat space. This business communication & collaboration tool offers messaging, video conferencing, project management, and many compact features in a simple, cohesive UI.

Highlights:

Troop Messenger has helped millions of project teams achieve their business goals and provide excellent results

The office collaboration app is optimized for mobile devices, allowing users to seamlessly connect with team members from their phones or tablets.

Storage Up to 1TB: Enterprise plan offers 1TB storage

Advanced Contact Search: To Find any user you by typing a name into the search bar. This feature shortens the norm of scrolling through directories and helps connect to people faster.

Unlimited Groups: Make collaborative more interactive and organise your unique workflow without limiting the number of groups.

Free chat and email support: 24/7 Professional assistance to address your requests

Data records: Troop Messenger is GDPR compliant

Unlimited message history: Access all of your messages, at any point of time, for as long as you want.

Video calling and Screen Sharing: Built-in video calling and screen sharing facility to facilitate easy delivery of project ideas and presentations

Analytics: State-of-the-art reporting via a cohesive and simple admin dashboard. Business on TM have been using analytics to supervise their team members and also track individual performance. Awards & Accolades:

The Top 20 Business Instant Messaging Software



Time Dynamo: Best Biometric Attendance Management Software in Hyderabad

TimeDynamo is the new age biometric attendance management software that can be conveniently installed in the office/workplace premises to access an actionable and seamless analysis of employee attendance.

Highlights:

Time Dynamo is Best-in-class employee attendance management system that eases attendance tracking and cuts down on the labour costs

TD helps manage leaves, on-duty, overtime, holidays, shifts, & more using a single software.

Attendance:

Fingerprint scanning Integration

Iris scanning Integration

Face scanning Integration

Exception - In case of check-in / check-out missed

Request and Approvals

Leave request

Comp-off request

Permission request

Swap request

Schedule Management:

Shift Roster( Daily / Weekly / Monthly )

Weekoff Roster ( Daily / Weekly / Monthly )

Notifications:

SMS Notification

Email Notification

Customised Notification

Employee Leave Reports:

Self leave report ( Daily / Weekly / Monthly )

Team leave report ( Daily / Weekly / Monthly )

Leave graph report ( Daily / Weekly / Monthly )

Employee Attendance Reports:

Self attendance report ( Daily / Weekly / Monthly )

Team attendance report ( Daily / Weekly / Monthly )

Attendance graph report ( Daily / Weekly / Monthly )

Awards & Accreditation

Shortlisted as Top 10 innovative Product Showcases, by NASSCOM

Recognition as one of the best workplace biometric attendance systems



Click2Magic: Customer Live Chat Support Application

Click2Magic, a widely popular SaaS product, has been developed by Tvisha Technologies, an Indian SaaS company. It is a stand-alone live chat support app that engages web and mobile visitors with a built-in mobile and desktop notification.

Highlights:

Click2Magic, as a Chat Support App, makes it easy for agents and customers to stay in touch, irrespective of their location.

Since this app is cloud-based, the chats are always secure to assure customer privacy and easy access.

Lead Capturing Management: With this feature of Click2Magic, users can capture their leads and improve sales by organizing client contact in one centralised database

Dynamic Web Pages: Server side scripting and client-side scripting

CRM: Prioritize daily sales calls, record and make calls from the browser. Organise, build, and track better relationships with customers.

Campaign Management

Live Chat Widgets: Connect with your visitors and convert inquiries into leads, provide better support, in real time. Then use the gathered information for seamless updates of contacts and lead generation.

Awards & Accolades:

Recognition as one of the best Customer Live Chat Support Application



Top Lead Capturing Live Chat Support Application



CleverTap: Mobile Marketing Platform with app marketing automation

CleverTap, an SaaS based mobile marketing and customer lifetime management company, was founded in May 2013. CEO of CleverTap, Sunil Thomas, was named as one of the top marketing technology trailblazers by Advertising age in the year 2017.

Highlights:

Using Clevertap, businesses can engage their target customers on the right channel, with the right message, and at the right time

CleverTap offers state-of-the-art behavioral analytics for businesses keen on understanding their customers better

Real-time Customer Data Platform to build marketing strategies

Automated Segmentation of users according to preferences, frequency, intent and recency.

Automated Segmentation of users according to preferences, frequency, intent and recency.

Campaign Optimization through machine learning, intent-based segmentation, and journey optimization.

Audience Analytics using Cohort Analysis, Flows, and Funnels and Uninstall Tracking

Audience Analytics using Cohort Analysis, Flows, and Funnels and Uninstall Tracking

Awards & Accolades:

Best Mobile Marketing Campaign (Gold)

Most popular companies powering digital content

Bronze Stevie® Award for Business Technology/Best Marketing Solution

Top 25 entrepreneurs leading the future of technology



WebEngage: B2C Multi-Channel Marketing Automation

WebEngage, has gained it reputation in the SaaS industry, as a full-stack Customer Data and Marketing Automation Platform for B2C. It enables consumer businesses to automate their communication and also improve customer retention through cross-channel user engagement.

Highlights:

Cross Channel User Engagement is facilitated via multiple channels like Email, Text Message, Web Message, Survey, Feedback, In-App Message, Push Notifications, Facebook, Web Push, and Whatsapp.

Web-Engage Journey Designer Interface has a drag and drop design for implementing the multi-channel campaigns.

Actionable insights on on users of active campaigns, analytics on user and engagement channels

Target customer and user segmentations on the basis of demography, psychography, behavioristic features, and more

Cross Channel User Engagement through Web-Push, Emails, Push Notifications, In-App Notifications, Web Notifications, Facebook, Survey and SMS

Features that support a personalise communication that drives brand loyalty

Intuitive interface to map the workflows

Awards & Accolades:

TiE Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence, TiECon, 2015

NASSCOM Emerge 50,

NASSCOM, 2015

Top 10 Startups To Watch In India, Mashable, 2014

The Tech List, Times of India, 2014

Techcircle Fastrack, Techcircle, 2012

Smart CEO Startup Awards 50, The Smart CEO, 2015



FreshWorks: A Feature Packed Suite of SaaS Products

Freshworks offers a suite of SaaS products that include:

Freshdesk: Customer Support Software

Freshchat: Customer Messaging Software

Freshteam: Application Tracking Software

Fresh Marketer: Conversion Optimization Suite

Freshservice: IT Service Management Software

Freshsales: Sales CRM Software

Freshcaller: Call Centre Software

Freshconnect: For teams to partners and collaborate with full context

Fresh Status: Hosted Public Status Pages

Fresh Success: Customer Success Software

Freshping: Free Website Monitoring Tool

Fresh Release: Project Management Software

Highlights:

Software within the Freshwork suite requires minimum customization. They are easy to set up and ready to be implemented on premise.

These tools are backed by world-class customer support, which has helped this company earn trust of over 150,000 companies operating globally.

CRM Software.

Project Management Software.

Business Intelligence Platforms.

Video Conferencing Software.

Expense Management Software.

Accounting Software.

Online Backup Software.

Awards & Accolades:

Collaboration Solution of the Year at UK Cloud Awards 2018

Technology Impact Awards for Company of the Year 2019 by Growth Success

Great User Experience Award for 2018

G2 Crowd’s Best Software Awards 2019

Expert’s Choice Award for 2018

India is a Great Market for SaaS Players

India has become home to some of the most celebrated global SaaS products. Over the last couple of years, Indian SaaS startups have become quite open to the idea of offering state-of-the-art SaaS solutions.

India’s success with top notch SaaS products like Zoho, Troop Messenger Time Dynamo , Click2Magic has India emerging as a strong market for SaaS products.

As a result, there are many successful SaaS companies that have established their footing in recent years. Most of the SaaS products from these companies have been accredited in Indian and global market simultaneously.

With the remarkable growth in the SaaS industry of India, a number of new products that cater to different niche requirements have also emerged. This explains why the Indian SaaS industry is projected to grow at a competitive rate over the next decade.

If you know any SaaS product that can disrupt the market in 2020, let us know in the comments below.

