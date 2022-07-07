4 Smart Ways to Quickly Create and Deploy Email Signatures

Managing one professional email signature is time-consuming, but managing a large team’s signatures is difficult. Managing a medium or large team's signatures should be the responsibility of a manager. At Bybrand, we do not just create email signatures, we provide you with an intelligent and flexible approach to integrating them across multiple channels.

Bybrand is the simplest way to save time and avoid frustration when managing your employee's email signatures.





Creating brand cohesion with a business email signature is possible. We’re going to show you how to create a professional email signature and deploy it rapidly using Bybrand’s four main integrations. Google Sheets, Google Workspace, Freshdesk, or Asana;

4 Ways to Integrate a Professional Email Signature Today

With your email signature, you can inform your contacts about your products, services, and the way they should contact you. At Bybrand, we do not just create email signatures. We provide you with an intelligent and flexible approach to integrating them across multiple channels.

1. Using Google Sheets Integration

Google Sheets is used by hundreds of millions of people each month. An IT manager, or team lead, can save time and resources by:





Creating an employee email signature spreadsheet in Google Sheets

Adding in the employee by line: Name Position Phone Email Other information

Copying the public link for the sheet

Activating the Google Sheets integration in Bybrand by adding the copied link

Creating a department name

Importing data from Google Sheets

Associating a template with the email signature

Editing the template to use the proper placeholders

Saving.





With the use of placeholders or the first row of the spreadsheet, it’s fast and easy to use one professional email signature across teams or an entire business with our professional email signature maker.





Example:

You can add new employees at any time, sync the data and generate a business email signature effortlessly.





If you run into any problems following the steps above, you may find our video tutorial to be more helpful:





How to turn a Google Sheets spreadsheet into email signatures.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfR83IjbU8M





If you’re tired of using a CSV file to create email signatures and already use Google Sheets, you’ll find this method of creating and deploying email signatures to be fast and efficient. However, if you’re not using Sheets, we have other methods that will work, too.

2. Google Workspace users

Bybrand’s integration with Google Workspace allows you to create and deploy a simple professional email signature across your entire company. We've made it as easy as possible to standardize email communications by:





Registering for an account with Bybrand or signing into an existing account

Creating a template on the main dashboard

Navigating to the “integrations” tab on the dashboard

Integrating G Suite by alerting the G Suite administrator of the email and domain

Activating the integration

Opening your G Suite

Clicking on Apps > Google WorkSpace Marketplace apps

Adding Bybrand by searching for the app by name

Following through with the prompt to finish the integration.



Now, you can go back to Bybrand and follow these steps:





Click on the Manage tab within Integrations

Try and Load users

Create a department to generate email signatures automatically

Click on the import button

Choose which users to import

Associate an email signature for the department

Edit the email signature to add in placeholders and customize the signature

Save.





The next step is to update the email signature for each specific user or batch and update all signatures at once.





If you did everything right, you’d have a company-wide email signature that integrates with Google Workspace and Gmail. You can watch our entire tutorial on integrating with Google Workspace below:





Automatic email signatures to Gmail with Bybrand for Workspace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuhOhYMFr-g





Utilizing Google Workspace, you can create and deploy email signatures for your business if you use Gmail. However, if your team doesn’t use Gmail or Google Workspace, we have other integration options that may work just as well.

3. Freshdesk help desk agents

If you’re one of the over 50,000 companies that use Freshdesk, we’ve made it simple to standardize your agents’ email communications. Support managers can easily use rich HTML email signatures to improve customer experience and integrate using Bybrand and Freshdesk.





We've made it easy to get started using the following steps:





Register for Bybrand or log into your account if you have one already

Navigate to the Dashboard and click the “Add an integration” icon

Connect Freshdesk by following the prompts on the screen

Go to the Freshdesk Admin panel

Click on Profile settings

Copy the API key

Paste the API key into Bybrand

Click on manage and try loading the first agents.





If everything is successful, your agents will be loaded. You can then create an individual email signature or use the department signature template, as we’ve done with Google Sheets and Workspace.





Are you a better visual learner? Watch our entire video on connecting Bybrand and Freshdesk for easy email signature creation and deployment.





Finally, we have one more integration that we would like to tell you about Asana.

4. Asana users

Asana and Bybrand allow you to easily create professional email signatures with a headshot in just a few easy steps.





Register for Bybrand or log into your account if you have one

Navigate to the integrations tab

Search for Asana on the list and click on “Connect”

Click on the manage tab and then click on “Connect Asana”

Grant Bybrand permission to use your Asana account

Once connected, you’ll want to click on “Departments”

Create a department for your Asana integration

Click on “Import from Asana”

Load users

Click on integration templates and associate with Asana

Customize the signature to your liking.



We’ve also created a video that you can follow along with to begin integrating Bybrand and Asana together.





Creating professional HTML email signatures for all Asana users.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fr_B38gXVXU





A task that would normally take hours to accomplish is now possible in just minutes using our integration tools.

What To Put in Professional Signature Email?

If you’re unsure of what information to add to a professional signature for email, a few of the most common ideas are:





Full name

Email

Job title

Phone number and extension

Photo

Social media links





Read also: Best practices for creating a professional email signature.





Bybrand makes it easy to change icons and company logos to make your employees’ email signatures with all of the proper branding in place.





Using one of the integration methods above, we’re confident that you’ll be able to quickly create and deploy a professional email signature for teams of 20+ employees. With easy data syncing, you can update, add or remove information in seconds across your entire organization.