Should You Learn Javascript in 2021?

So, you want to learn programming but you’re unsure what programming language to learn, This is a position that every programmer has been in at some point.

Over the last few years, JavaScript has made a name for itself as an incredibly popular programming language, especially for beginners.

You may be asking yourself: Why should I learn JavaScript and not other programming languages? That’s the question we are going to answer in today’s blog post.

In this article I’m going to show you, the top five reasons why you should learn JavaScript, to help you make a more informed decision about which programming language you should spend your time learning.

1. JAVASCRIPT DEVELOPERS ARE IN-DEMAND AND WELL-PAID

Go to the number jobs site in the world indeed.com, and Enter the search term“JavaScript”, you will find over 46,000 jobs requiring this skill in the United States

Run the same search on LinkedIn.com and the results are in excess of 74,000.

Not only JavaScript developers in demand, they are also well-paid.

In the United States, JavaScript developers earn an average yearly salary of 100,000 $.

As you can see here, JavaScript developers are both in-demand and well–paid, and that’s the first reason why you should learn javascript.

2. JAVASCRIPT IS BEGINNER-FRIENDLY

Compared to many other programming languages like JAVA, PYTHON, or PHP, JavaScript offers one of the more beginner-friendly entry points into the world of programming.

The great thing about JavaScript is that it comes installed on every modern web browser, and you don’t need to set up any kind of development environment, which means you can start coding with JavaScript right away!

3. JAVASCRIPT HAS A MASSIVE DEVELOPER COMMUNITY

As the most popular programming language in the world, Javascript has a very big community of programmers.

it may seem not very important for you at the beginning, but as you start learning and need some support and help, the size of the community can matter.

What does this mean for you?

Having access to a large programmer community makes it easy to find other like-minded peoples who can support you along your learning journey.

You don’t know how to fix a bug?

You will be able to fix it by asking for help in a community.

Do you need help to understand a concept?

You could ask another programmer.

StackOverflow, Dev.to, and GitHub are just a few of the many communities with dedicated JavaScript developers.

4.WIDE RANGE OF USAGE

By knowing only Javascript, you’re able to build an entire web application from the backend to the frontend.

There are lots of Javascript frameworks, which allow us to easily build front-end applications, like, React.js, Angular, Vue.js, and many more.

For the back-end, you don’t need to learn other programming languages; it’s enough to use the Node.js framework and learn a little bit about databases and API.

Not only that, Javascript has also a solution for mobile applications.

In order To create a mobile app, you can use a different framework like React Native or Flutter, or ionic.

In this case, no matter if you would like to create a web app or mobile app, or even a desktop application, you can use Javascript for all of this.

5.LOTS OF SOURCES TO LEARN

On the internet, there are a great many resources to learn JavaScript.

This is an extremely important factor in the programming language which you choose to learn.

In the digital world, you don’t even need to go to school to learn; all you need is a computer and internet connection to start learning.

In the case of Javascript, you can find a lot of video tutorials, books, bootcamps, online courses for free on platforms like :

Just with passion, focus, and consistency you can do it and become a javascript developer in a few months.

