Should Programmers Know Things About Computers

I have one question for you. What do you think, how much do programmers know about computers? And by computers I mean computer configuration, knowing what PC is the best, and how to fix problems with the computer in general. You may be surprised to know that there a lot of programmers who don’t know much about that.

Not all programmers learned to code because they already knew a lot about computers, and programming seemed like a next step. There are others who didn’t have much more knowledge about computers that just a regular person. So, the question that comes to mind is should people who want to learn to code know things about computers. Let’s answer that!

Who Is A Geek

You probably know what geek means, but if someone doesn’t, it’s basically a person who is into electronics, it’s more of an obsession than a hobby for them. So, geek and programmer are tow very different persons. One creates a product, other one basically just uses it. Geek person typically knows a lot about the tech that is out there but probably doesn’t know exactly how that tech is made. Those are typically the types of consumers on who tech companies make the most amount of money.

Should Programmer Be a Geek

So, should the programmer be a geek? The answer is no. You don’t need to know much more about computers and other consumer tech than just a regular person. So if someone is thinking about learning to code, but doesn’t know much about computers, it’s not a problem. Here are some quality courses that I recommend for learning to code:

Conclusion

So, the conclusion is that people don’t need to know a lot about a computer if they want to become programmers. If you know as much as an average person, you’ll be more than fine with learning to code.

