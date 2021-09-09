Ship With the Docker Hub CLI Tool

Docker Hub-Tool is a containerization tool. The goal of containers is a form of the “divide and conquer” concept. Docker also supports a command-line interface, but there is little documentation on it. Using the command line, we can log in and learn about each option. To list organizations, you can use the ls command to list something more specific, such as “org” or “team’s name” The next command is login, which we will use at the end.