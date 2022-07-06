Shift Left Security: The Best Approach For Modernistic SDLC

Avid reader and technology writer www.radixweb.com
In this fast-pacing world, where most organizations are focusing on acquiring advanced cutting-edge technologies and software to mark their presence in the global market, it has never been more critical to determine the level of progress.
However, have you ever wondered about the vulnerabilities and loopholes of these advancements? In addition, what about the security of deployed software? Deferring the fixing of software security breaches until it is too late can be exorbitant and expose businesses to vulnerable positions. Because of these factors, developing efficient software from the outset is essential. It is where shift-left security comes into action.
Let us explore this approach in the Software development lifecycle and several important thematic areas. Nevertheless, let's first comprehend the shift left security method a little more before moving on.
The phrase 'shift left' alludes to a DevOps team's initiatives to ensure application security at the initial stages of Agile Software Development as a part of the DevSecOps organizational pattern that integrates operations, security, and development.
Representing the conventional linear of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), shift left involves transferring a process to the left. Furthermore, security and testing are two crucial subjects that this DevOps approach frequently covers.
Shift Left Testing - Before being delivered to security teams, application testing conduction occurs during the final developmental phases. I suppose the application did not perform adequately, did not meet regulatory standards, or in any other manner was unable to acknowledge the specified requirements; they would be directly sent off into development for further modifications.
Thereby resulting in severe impediments in the overall SDLC and was incompatible with DevOps methodologies, which place a strong emphasis on development pace.
On the other hand, all thanks to shift left testing that identifies and resolves the defects much sooner in the software development lifecycle. This approach facilitates advancement to subsequent stages and deploys and streamlines the development cycle while enhancing the overall quality.
Shift Left Security - A few years back, security testing was put to effect ultimately after the application testing in the development cycle. The security professional's team implemented different types of security assessments and analyses.
Security testing would, however, either approve the application for deployment into production or reject and send it back to developers for rectification, causing delays in application development.
Shift left security stepped in at this point to assist developers in establishing security measures across the whole development cycle. In a basic sense, shift left security incorporates security and testing as early as possible into the SDLC.
An organization utilizing DevOps services understood the significance and advantages of shift security left in dodging various security vulnerabilities, designating this movement as DevSecOps. This approach employs different tools and technologies to bridge the divide and commission swift, streamlined security assessments.
Below I've shortlisted some of the significant technologies used to drive the shift left security -
A left shift procedure generally includes establishing modern-day technologies into the different pipelines and retiring technological approaches that are no longer used.
Curious, why do these processes need specific tools?
Tools play a significant part in DevOps and DevSecOps pipelines, abetting automation, integration, and encouraging the work done by different teams.
Moreover, opting for the relevant tools can lead to better security practices throughout the development lifecycle.
Below I’ve mentioned the crucial tools implemented to automate security.
Shift left security enables complete assurance to monitor new risks driven by cloud technologies and keep up with different Agile Software Development strategies. As one may understand, there are several merits to using this technique as a part of the SDLC. I’ve curated some of the most promising advantages of implementing shift-left security -
Curious to know about the best practices for shift-left security?
Different approaches are accomplished to shift security to the left, and the best possibilities are mentioned below:
Concisely, implementing penetration testing and vulnerability analysis after the product deployment leads to more time consumption and higher expense for any organization. Therefore, effective installation of shift-left security became essential to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration between programmers, security experts, and operation teams.
While considering the pace of development, it is preferable to incorporate security as a crucial part of the software development lifecycle and opt for state-of-the-art