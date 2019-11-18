Shelf Labels In Dynamics 365 For Finance and Operations

Shelf label is nothing but labels to put on a rack or a shelf where an item is stored. These labels are printed and put on store rack or shelf. For example, when you go to a supermarket you can see labels are displayed with various information where the product is stored.

These labels have different information about the product such as

Product nameSize

Color

Price

Discounted price / Promotional price

Barcode (To scan the item information)

These shelf label is used in the retail where we have different stores where items are store for sell.

When these labels are printed?

When price or comparison price of the product is changed in any store then label goes for printing (if Shelf label report is assigned to the item) in the shelf label print queue.

Labels can also be printed manually for an item or for the entire item category.

You can also generate shelf labels for products that are included in purchase orders, transfer orders and from released products

Prerequisite

Specify stores for label printing

Specify stores to print the labels in a retail shared parameter. Options are such that the labels are printed for all the stores or for specific stores. This setting is only applicable to physical stores.

Go to Retail > Headquarters setup > Parameters > Retail shared parameters

If we select option, ‘All retail stores’ then labels will be printed for all the stores

If we select option ‘Local store only’ then labels will be printed for local store mentioned in the general tab in retail shared parameters

Specify the shelf label report

Specify the shelf label reports in the setup which can be used to generate labels. The reports which are created can be attached in the shelf label report setup so that it can be used in generating the labels

Go to Retail > Inventory management > Bar codes and labels > Shelf label reports

Select as many reports as you require for your product. These reports are then available while printing the shelf label.

Product setup for shelf label printing

Go to Released product > Retail tab > Set up field group > Shelf label

Select organization nodes

Click ok

Select the report name for the product. This report will be used for printing product shelf label automatically.

Save the setup.

Print shelf label

To print the label which can be used to put on a shelf or rack where item is stored, we need to perform the below steps:

Go to Retail > Inventory management > Bar codes and label > Print shelf label

Now select the store number to print the label for

Select label valid on date, it is the date from which the new labels are valid.

Now click on Create labels to product

Select store number and the product number to generate the label for.

We can also setup the batch to schedule the shelf label printing.

Click ok

Change the value in the Quantity column of shelf label printing form to print the number of labels which need.

Labels to print

Click on labels to print in the shelf label print queue to view the list of labels for printing for the product and its details such as report name, quantity, variant number, unit of measure, label type etc. like below.

Print labels

Click on print labels in the shelf label print queue to generate the labels for the version of the product.

After the labels are generated, in the Shelf label printing form, you can view the quantity of labels that you requested in the Quantity column. (see below)

Printed labels

Click on Printed labels in the shelf label print queue to view the list of labels which are printed.

Reprint labels

Click on reprint labels in the shelf label print queue to print the label again if not printed properly or need some more quantity of labels.

1. Create labels manually

2. Go to Retail > Inventory management > Bar codes and Labels > Print shelf label

3. Click on labels to print, if we require to print the label manually

4. Click on New

5. Add store number and item number for which labels needs to be generated.

6. Select label type as “Shelf label”

7. Select label valid on date so that label will be valid from that date and will be available for printing in the print queue for that date

8. Select report name from the dropdown to print the shelf label in the format given in the report.

9. Enter the comparison price on the shelf label

10. Enter the quantity of the labels to print and unit of measure

11. Close the form

You can see the label is added in the print queue for printing

12. on Print label to print the label

Create labels from released Products

Go to release product details page > on the action pane, Retail tab > in the function field group > Click on print shelf label

Click on Add product to add multiple product for printing the label.

Select report name, store number and the quantity to print the shelf label.

Click ok to print the shelf label.

Get labels in the print queue upon trade agreement price change

Go to trade agreement and change the price of the product. As it is changed, you will get a new line in the print queue Which you can print to put it in the shelf or rack for the product in the store.

Print shelf label from Purchase order

You can generate the labels for products that are included in a purchase order at any time in the purchase order life cycle.

Go to Purchase order > On the action pane, on the retail tab > Click print labels

Enter report name, Store number and Quantity (for the number of labels that you want to generate)

Click ok.

Labels will be printed

Print shelf label from Purchase order product receipt

Go to purchase order > While posting the product receipt, tick the Print shelf label checkbox.

Enter product receipt number > Click ok to post/print product receipt.

The Print shelf labels form opens after the receipt is finished posting.

Enter report name, Store number and Quantity (for the number of labels that you want to generate)

Click ok to print shelf label

Print shelf label from transfer order

You can generate shelf labels for products that are included in a transfer order and include them when the products are shipped.

Go to Inventory management > Outbound orders > Transfer orders

Click Posting, > Click on Ship transfer order

Click print shelf label checkbox

Click ok

Print shelf label form will be open.

Enter report name, Store number and Quantity (for the number of labels that you want to generate)

Click ok to print the label

We can print the shelf label at the time of transfer order receipt as well.







