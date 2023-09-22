Web3 Startup Marketing's Seven Deadly Sins

Too Long; Didn't Read

Web3 startups often fail in marketing due to various reasons. They sometimes underestimate the need for marketing, neglecting traditional channels. Lack of a clear value proposition, differentiation, and market research can hinder their success. Founders' personal brands are crucial, and timing matters in the fast-moving Web3 space. Overhyping projects and neglecting long-term vision can lead to reputational damage. Successful Web3 marketing requires a balanced approach, combining technical expertise, community building, partnerships, and clear communication. Building a successful product involves addressing technical, UX, and branding aspects.