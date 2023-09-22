Search icon
    Web3 Startup Marketing's Seven Deadly Sins

    Web3 Startup Marketing's Seven Deadly Sins

    Web3 startups often fail in marketing due to various reasons. They sometimes underestimate the need for marketing, neglecting traditional channels. Lack of a clear value proposition, differentiation, and market research can hinder their success. Founders' personal brands are crucial, and timing matters in the fast-moving Web3 space. Overhyping projects and neglecting long-term vision can lead to reputational damage. Successful Web3 marketing requires a balanced approach, combining technical expertise, community building, partnerships, and clear communication. Building a successful product involves addressing technical, UX, and branding aspects.

    Daria Volkova

    @dariavolkova

    Daria Volkova

    Strategic Brand Marketer & Growth Expert. Team Manager. Public Speaker. Educational content about Web3.

    Daria Volkova HackerNoon profile picture
    by Daria Volkova @dariavolkova.Strategic Brand Marketer & Growth Expert. Team Manager. Public Speaker. Educational content about Web3. UA🇺🇦
