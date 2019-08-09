Setting Up Manjaro Linux From Scratch!!

STEP 1 : Download an Image File 😉

Download an Image file from their official_website and install this image file through any booting software like Rufus.

NOTE : Select write in “DD” mode . (this option is particular for manjaro KDE version) and for other manjaro version choose “ISO image mode”

Recommended : Manjaro KDE (if your pc/laptop have i5).



Problem : Sometimes when you write your ISO in DD mode then your USB drive shows less space. like if USB is 8gb then its shows only 4mb size of whole pen drive.

To Solve this Problem : Insert USB stick in Linux ( only Linux and MacOS can solve this Problem ).

Open KDE Partition Manager ( In Manjaro ) and delete all the partitions that are present in current USB stick, and assign new partitions (this will solve your problem).

Now install the system via USB stick.

STEP 2 : Partitions

For Example : — If You have 250GB SSD like me

otherwise partition the drive according to your need.

Root (/) — Primary ( 50–60 GB)

Home (/home) — Primary (As per Need )(In my system (150 -160 GB)

Boot (/boot) — Primary ( 2–3 GB)

Extended (/Logical) — Remaining space( Total =250 Gb — 60Gb —150Gb — 3Gb = 37GB)

Var (/var) — 17GB(Because its stores all the temps and caches)

Swap(Linux Swap) — 20GB ( Mainly 2 X RAM ).

STEP 3 : Install Yaourt In Manjaro



Yaourt, stands for Yet AnOther User Repository Tool

Yaourt :-is a command line interface program which complete pacman for installing software on Archlinux.

Installation:-

1. Using Custom Repository

sudo nano /etc/pacman.conf

add the following in the end of the file.

[archlinuxfr] SigLevel = Never Server = http://repo.archlinux.fr/ $arch

save and close the file.

Now Update Repo database and install Yaourt using command.

sudo pacman -Sy yaourt

2. Using AUR

sudo pacman -S --needed base-devel git wget yajl

after installing necessary dependencies we have to install package — query that allows to build and run yaourt.

git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/package-query.git cd package-query/ makepkg -si cd .. git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yaourt.git cd yaourt/ makepkg -si cd .. sudo rm -dR yaourt/ package-query/





This will install Yaourt in system . Run these commands line by line. ( i m not including explanation of every command in this Article. if you want to know more follow this This will install Yaourt in system .

Some Basics Usages of Yaourt -

1. Update Arch Linux

yaourt -Syu

2. Install a Package

yaourt -S <package-name>

3. To Upgrade a packages

yaourt -U <package>

Enable Yaourt In Octopi

STEP 4: Applications

After Installing a system ,we will install some basic apps that we need.

Enable AUR : — Open Octopi then go to tools and enable AUR.

1. Browsers

Mozilla Firefox — by default Installed . Google Chrome — Install Using AUR (package name — {{ google-chrome }} In AUR ). Vivaldi — Install Using Yaourt lib (Click on Skeleton Button in Octopi Then search {{ Vivaldi }}

2. Code Editors

Atom — By AUR Web-storm — By Yaourt VS Code Studio — By Yaourt (Search — {{ Visual-studio-code-bin }}

3. For Download

uget — By AUR Transmission(Torrent_Client) — AUR{{ Transmission-cli }}

4. For Email

MailSpring — By Yaourt

5. Other Apps

Telegram_desktop — By Aur franz — By Yaourt {{ Franz-bin }} MegaSync — By Yaourt {{ megasync }} Stacer (CleanUp Tool) — By Yaourt {{ stacer }} TimeShift (Backup Software)-By AUR Sweeper (System Cleaner) — By AUR Discover (Software Manager) — By AUR

Now we have all the basics apps we need.

STEP 5 : Get all the apps of KDE-Plasma

Follow this step only if you have high configurable PC otherwise it will slow down your system or install its small package.

Sudo pacman -S Plasma kio-extras

1. All Applications

Sudo pacman -S Kde-applications

2. Selected Applications

Sudo pacman -S Kdebase

3. Some other settings are default display manager for kde is SDDM(Update)

Sudo Systemctl enable sddm.service --force reboot

4. Update Current User

/usr/bin/cp -rf/etc/skel/. reboot

STEP 6 : System Configuration

Desktop Theme — Breeze dark Look and Feel — Breeze dark Cursor — Breeze Splash Screen — Adapta Color — Breath dark Font — Noto sans 10 Icons — Breeze or La Captaine Application Style — Breeze

Widgets

Event Calendar Memory Status Network Monitor System Load Viewer CPU Load Monitor Resource Monitor Hard Disk Space Usage Hard Disk I/O Monitor

Some Important Settings :-

Goto System Settings and in Startup and Shutdown Section

Click on — Desktop Session {{ Restore Manually Saved Session }} Click on — Default Leave Option {{ End Current Session }} Click on — Autostart{{ Disable all applications }}

Otherwise it will slow your pc and open any time new desktop.

STEP 7 : Mount 2nd Storage Drive(To Increase Storage)

This option is only for you when you have a 2nd storage drive in your system.

Like we have two storage drives in our system 1 SSD + 1 HDD

Then we install the system in SSD and use HDD as for media and other files of the system.

Partition , Formatting and Mounting :

Partition :-

Sudo fdisk -l

check the fs format of your hardisk is based on like

1TB MyHdd on /dev/sda but we can’t mount it right now , if we mount errors will come out.

we need to partition it first:

Sudo fdisk /dev/sda

Note — “ m “ for help(command list)

for checking partition table — “P”(Enter P)

To partition , enter “n”,then just choose primary by entering “p”.

and then enter “1” for only one partition number.

Formatting :-

Format the new partitioned HDD (remember fs format of your hdd)

Sudo mkfs.ext4 /dev/sda

Mounting :-

Usually drives are mounted in /mnt

Sudo mkdir /mnt/sda

Then we can mount it by

Sudo mount /dev/sda /mnt/sda

Whenever we reboot it will automatically mounted.

we use nano /etc/fstab

Note — To save this login terminal as a Root.

/dev/sda /mnt/sda ext4 default 0 0

1 - Path for hard drive

2 - Destination for the mounted drive

3 - format type

4–6. Kept as default 0 and 0

STEP 8 : Create a Backup of system Via TimeShift

when you are done installing all the apps then set all the settings. Now its time to create a backup of the system .

This backup is useful if you accidentally delete any system file or any error occurred in the middle of something.

Note - After creating Backup we will save its files in 2nd Storage drive or external hdd (because i don’t have space in my ssd to permanently saved this backup.but, if you have space in your ssd then don’t follow steps after the step 2.

Step 1 : Open TimeShift

Step 2 : Create Snapshot

Step 3 : Now copy all the backup files in Extenal Hdd/2nd hdd.

Open Terminal As a Root

cp -a /timeShift/snapshots/{your snapshot name}/ /mnt/{Name of your 2nd storage drive}/backup

Note — Backup from this command because

without this system can’t give access to us to direct copy. and create

compressed version of your backup then you will be able to save in

external hdd.

for Restore — Open octopi and search timeShift and then install

and copy the whole snapshot to that folder Root/TimeShift/snapshots/ next, the option of restore will appear in Timeshift.

STEP 9 : Clean Tmp Regularly

Clean /Var/tmp folder regularly, if it is not cleared regularly ,system will crash(only when var folder have no space left).

1. Natural Method

Open File Manager and go to Root/var folder, clean the folder according to the need and delete by the option of “Root Actions”.

We will check from terminal that how much space is occupied in Var folder.

df -h

2. Automated Method

Run Sweeper and Stacer Regularly.

STEP 10 : Configure oh-my-Zsh Terminal

oh-my-Zsh is The best terminal I’ve ever used.

for Zsh we have to pre install these:

git curl wget

By Curl

sudo sh -c " $(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/robbyrussell/oh-my-zsh/master/tools/install.sh) "

By Pacman

pacman -S Zsh

Some settings for Zsh :

Switching from - Zsh to bash and vice versa

exec bash (to bash) exec zsh (to zsh)

Change default shell

chsh -s /bin/zsh

Manual Update

upgrade-oh-my-zsh

Uninstall Zsh

uninstall-oh-my-zsh

Lists of shells (Installed in your system)

cat /etc/shells

Plugins (In my System)

plugins= (git, archlinux, brew, npm, node , github , ssh-agent, sudo, vscode, zsh-syntax-highlighting, Zsh-autosuggestions )

Theme (In my System)

ZSH_THEME=agnoster

Path (Imp)

.Zshrc file in Home Directory

1. # Path to your oh-my-zsh installation.

export ZSH="/home/{{ Pc_UserName }}/.oh-my-zsh"

2. source $ZSH/oh-my-zsh.sh

3. # If you come from bash you might have to change your $PATH.

# export PATH=$HOME/bin:/usr/local/bin:$PATH

Custom Plugins

1. Add Syntax highlighting

git clone https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-syntax-highlighting.git ${ZSH_CUSTOM:-~/.oh-my-zsh/custom} /plugins/zsh-syntax-highlighting

2. Auto Suggestion

git clone https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-autosuggestions ${ZSH_CUSTOM:-~/.oh-my-zsh/custom} /plugins/zsh-autosuggestions

Run both the codes from your zsh_Terminal

Now, Activate— go to .Zshrc file in home directory .

Add:

plugins=( zsh-syntax-highlighting zsh-autosuggestions )

Fonts and color scheme settings

Right click on empty zsh_terminal and click on Edit current profile then click on Appearence.

Color-Scheme & background - Maia font - Meslo LG S DZ for Powerline

Articles for Zsh ⌨

