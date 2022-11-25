Seth Flora on Entrepreneurship, HackerNoon, and His Least Favorite Thing About the Internet

I’m the owner of LEO Digital Marketing where I help businesses be seen online to attract new customers. I truly enjoy working with the local small businesses and non-profits in my community and across the US to accomplish something they were struggling to do. When I’m not doing that I work with founders to help them create business plans, form strategies, and more.
I started doing some social media work for friends and family. I took an online course to learn to do Facebook ads and decided in 2018 to take the leap. I worked with my citi’s SBDC to come up with a plan and in February 2019, I launched LEO Digital Marketing.
If Utopia was a color I would think it would be a bright and light shade of blue or purple. Those colors bring me peace and I feel that a Utopia would be well represented by those colors.
It’s a small thing, but I really enjoy being able to change the theme colors. I know it has no real effect but I like trying different combinations that fit my mood at the time.
On my personal site, I write blogs about business, and what I’ve learned as an entrepreneur, and feature some businesses I have worked with. I also have a list of books that can help make the journey of entrepreneurship easier.
The other day I was watching The X-Files and thought about how much easier life is today than it was just 25 years ago. If I have a question I can just ask my Alexa and she will give me all the info I need. This really comes in handy when I want to know if the food I’m eating will be safe for my dog Luna.
Assuming that there is no more internet in the “walking dead” proportions apocalypse I would want a tool or technology that can be used in the new everyday life. I don’t know if you would consider it to be “technology” but I would want to own a Swiss Army Knife. That little tool would give me an advantage over others you would need to carry a toolbox with them.
I hate how the internet has worked to divide us on ideological lines. It seems that we are more divided, yet more connected, than ever.
If I could split the $10 million up into multiple investments then that is what I would do. You never want to put all your eggs in one basket. If I had to take all $10 million and invest it in one thing I would invest in green energy efforts. Green energy not only has huge potential to reshape our society for the better but it’s also a growing industry that is only getting bigger.
I’m always trying to learn. There is so much knowledge out there. Currently, I am trying to learn how to code. I have a few projects that would go a lot faster and smoother if I could help on the programming end.
I would choose to go 10 years into the future. I would be too afraid to mess with the past in a way that would make things worse.