Seth Flora on Entrepreneurship, HackerNoon, and His Least Favorite Thing About the Internet

Seth Flora is the owner of LEO Digital Marketing where he helps businesses be seen online to attract new customers.

1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?

I’m the owner of LEO Digital Marketing where I help businesses be seen online to attract new customers. I truly enjoy working with the local small businesses and non-profits in my community and across the US to accomplish something they were struggling to do. When I’m not doing that I work with founders to help them create business plans, form strategies, and more.

2. How did you get started with your Tech Career?

I started doing some social media work for friends and family. I took an online course to learn to do Facebook ads and decided in 2018 to take the leap. I worked with my citi’s SBDC to come up with a plan and in February 2019, I launched LEO Digital Marketing.





3. If Utopia were a color what color do you think it’d be and why?





If Utopia was a color I would think it would be a bright and light shade of blue or purple. Those colors bring me peace and I feel that a Utopia would be well represented by those colors.





4. If everything about HackerNoon changed drastically, what is one detail you’d like to keep exactly the same? OR What’s your favorite thing to do with HackerNoon and why?





It’s a small thing, but I really enjoy being able to change the theme colors. I know it has no real effect but I like trying different combinations that fit my mood at the time.





5. Tell us more about the things you write/make/manage/build!





On my personal site, I write blogs about business, and what I’ve learned as an entrepreneur, and feature some businesses I have worked with. I also have a list of books that can help make the journey of entrepreneurship easier.





6. What’s your favorite thing about the internet?





The other day I was watching The X-Files and thought about how much easier life is today than it was just 25 years ago. If I have a question I can just ask my Alexa and she will give me all the info I need. This really comes in handy when I want to know if the food I’m eating will be safe for my dog Luna.





7. It’s an apocalypse of ‘walking dead’ proportions and you can only own a singular piece of technology, what would it be?





Assuming that there is no more internet in the “walking dead” proportions apocalypse I would want a tool or technology that can be used in the new everyday life. I don’t know if you would consider it to be “technology” but I would want to own a Swiss Army Knife. That little tool would give me an advantage over others you would need to carry a toolbox with them.





8. What is your least favorite thing about the internet?





I hate how the internet has worked to divide us on ideological lines. It seems that we are more divided, yet more connected, than ever.





9. If you were given $10 million to invest in something today what would you invest in and why?





If I could split the $10 million up into multiple investments then that is what I would do. You never want to put all your eggs in one basket. If I had to take all $10 million and invest it in one thing I would invest in green energy efforts. Green energy not only has huge potential to reshape our society for the better but it’s also a growing industry that is only getting bigger.





10. What’s something you’re currently learning or excited to learn?





I’m always trying to learn. There is so much knowledge out there. Currently, I am trying to learn how to code. I have a few projects that would go a lot faster and smoother if I could help on the programming end.





11. Would you rather travel 10 years into the past or 10 years into the future? Give reasons for your answer.





I would choose to go 10 years into the future. I would be too afraid to mess with the past in a way that would make things worse.