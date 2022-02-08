Set Up Hardhat with Typescript

web dev by passion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bc5-7kkOsQw&feature=youtu.be
Hardhat is a development environment with the aim to provide all neccessary tools so that you can develop, test and deploy Ethereum software.
Beside Hardhat there is Truffle. Truffle and Hardhat are the most famous enviornments for developing Etherum software. Both have their advantages and strenghts, but the trend is, that more and more devs are using Hardhat.
Sounds nice, let's get started !
npm install --save-dev hardhat
A package.json should be created with only one entry, hardhat.
We are using the Hardhat CLI for creating a new project. Therefore type in :
npx hardhat
Hardhat is asking us what kind of project we want to install, I choose the typescript project, because Typescript is ❤️
After creating we will see a few new folders and files. Also Hardhat is telling us, that if we want to use Typescript, we should also install some dependencies:
If you also recieve this kind of error:
npm ERR! code ERESOLVE npm ERR! ERESOLVE unable to resolve dependency tree
install the dependencies with the --legacy-peer-deps parameter
npm install --save-dev "[email protected]^2.8.3" "@nomiclabs/[email protected]^2.0.0" "[email protected]^3.0.0" "[email protected]^4.2.0" "@nomiclabs/[email protected]^2.0.0" "[email protected]^5.0.0" "@nomiclabs/[email protected]^2.1.3" "[email protected]^10.0.0" "[email protected]^7.29.0" "[email protected]^8.3.0" "[email protected]^16.0.3" "[email protected]^2.23.4" "[email protected]^11.1.0" "[email protected]^3.4.0" "[email protected]^5.1.0" "[email protected]^1.0.4" "[email protected]^2.3.2" "[email protected]^1.0.0-beta.13" "[email protected]^3.3.6" "[email protected]^0.7.16" "@typechain/[email protected]^7.0.1" "@typechain/[email protected]^2.3.0" "@typescript-eslint/[email protected]^4.29.1" "@typescript-eslint/[email protected]^4.29.1" "@types/[email protected]^4.2.21" "@types/[email protected]^12.0.0" "@types/[email protected]^9.0.0" "[email protected]^10.1.0" "[email protected]^5.1.2" "[email protected]^4.5.2" --legacy-peer-deps
hardhat = require("hardhat")
In the config we also define tasks, one example task is also provided by Hardhat for listing all accounts.
A task in the hardhat world is just an async javascript function that we can call with additional metadata in order to automate recurring and boring stuff.
By typing in
npx hardhat to the console, we will get a list of tasks provided by hardhat. If we write a custom task and configure it right, it will also show up here.
Okay imagine we wrote our first smart contract and we want to deploy it, what do we need to do?
Test your smart contract. We easily can do this by typing:
npx hardhat test
Nice everything work as expected !
Before we can deploy the ethereum software, we need to compile it. Therefore type in:
npx hardhat compile
A new folder named "artifacts" will be created. In the "contracts" folder we will find a json file, that has exactly the same name as our smart contract. This json contains also the ABI (Application Binary Interface). The ABI defines our smart contract (what methods and signature it has) so that other Smart Contracts know how they can call our Smart Contract.
Before we deploy, we need an testing enviornment. Luckily Hardhat brings a local testnet with it. Lets fire up our local ethereum testnet by typing :
npx hardhat node
Open another terminal and run this command to deploy our Smart Contract
npx hardhat run --network localhost scripts/deploy.ts
The first parameter (--network) specific WHERE we want to deploy the Smart Contract. The second parameter takes the deploy script (in our case the script is in the scripts folder, therefore ---> scripts/deploy.ts). If everything went well, this should be the output:
In the console.log part, we will the message that is defined in the constructor of the Smart Contract.
Follow me on twitter if you want to see more about Web3 https://twitter.com/XamHans OR https://www.linkedin.com/in/johannes-müller-6b8ba1198/
Hardhat: https://hardhat.org/ Rinkeby: https://www.rinkeby.io Alchemy: https://www.alchemy.com/ Metamask: https://metamask.io/