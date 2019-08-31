Serverless Step Functions: Avoid Leaky Abstractions

AWS Serverless Hero. Independent Consultant. Developer Advocate at Lumigo.
and
Fn:GetAtt
. This makes it possible for you to reference a local function instead.
Ref
functions:
hello-world:
handler: hello-world.handler
stepFunctions:
stateMachines:
myStateMachine:
definition:
StartAt: HelloWorld
States:
HelloWorld:
Type: Task
Resource:
Fn::GetAtt: [HelloDashworldLambdaFunction, Arn]
End: true
“How did you get the logical ID HelloDashworldLambdaFunction from hello-world?”
functions:
hello-world:
handler: hello-world.handler
stepFunctions:
stateMachines:
myStateMachine:
definition:
StartAt: firstTask
States:
firstTask:
Type: Task
Resource:
Fn::GetAtt: [hello-world, Arn]
Next: secondTask
secondTask:
Type: Task
Resource: arn:aws:states:::lambda:invoke
Parameters:
FunctionName:
# you can use Ref to get the function name
Ref: hello-world
Payload:
answer: 42
Next: thirdTask
thirdTask:
Type: Task
Resource: arn:aws:states:::lambda:invoke.waitForTaskToken
Parameters:
FunctionName:
# you can also use Fn::GetAtt to get the ARN
Fn::GetAtt: [hello-world, Arn]
Payload:
token.$: $$.Task.Token
End: true
we no longer need to use its CloudFormation logical ID
hello-world
.
HelloDashworldLambdaFunction
or
Ref
functions in a
Fn::GetAtt
state. And it applies to all 3 ways of invoking a Lambda function from a
Task
state.
Task