Serverless Step Functions: Avoid Leaky Abstractions

I have some exciting news to share with you about the Serverless Step Functions plugin.

Fn:GetAtt and Ref . This makes it possible for you to reference a local function instead. One of the main pain points of using the plugin was that you needed to use fully-formed ARNs. We addressed this in v1.18.0 by supporting CloudFormation intrinsic functionsand. This makes it possible for you to reference a local function instead.

functions: hello-world: handler: hello-world.handler stepFunctions: stateMachines: myStateMachine: definition: StartAt: HelloWorld States: HelloWorld: Type: Task Resource: Fn: :GetAtt: [HelloDashworldLambdaFunction, Arn] End: true

But this is still a leaky abstraction - you have to know how the Serverless framework converts local function names into CloudFormation logical IDs.

Newcomers would often get confused here.

“How did you get the logical ID HelloDashworldLambdaFunction from hello-world?”



I can hardly blame them for not knowing. This is an implementation detail in the Serverless framework, one that you shouldn’t have to care about!

Which is why I’m really happy to tell you that, as of v2.2.0 you can reference local functions using their local names in the state machine definition.

functions: hello-world: handler: hello-world.handler stepFunctions: stateMachines: myStateMachine: definition: StartAt: firstTask States: firstTask: Type: Task Resource: Fn: :GetAtt: [hello-world, Arn] Next: secondTask secondTask: Type: Task Resource: arn:aws:states:::lambda:invoke Parameters: FunctionName: # you can use Ref to get the function name Ref: hello-world Payload: answer: 42 Next: thirdTask thirdTask: Type: Task Resource: arn:aws:states:::lambda:invoke.waitForTaskToken Parameters: FunctionName: # you can also use Fn::GetAtt to get the ARN Fn: :GetAtt: [hello-world, Arn] Payload: token.$: $$.Task.Token End: true

hello-world we no longer need to use its CloudFormation logical ID HelloDashworldLambdaFunction . In the above example, when we reference the local functionwe no longer need to use its CloudFormation logical ID

Ref or Fn::GetAtt functions in a Task state. And it applies to all 3 ways of invoking a Lambda function from a Task state. As you can see from the example, it applies when you use eitherorfunctions in astate. And it applies to all 3 ways of invoking a Lambda function from astate.

Originally published at https://theburningmonk.com on July 31, 2019.

