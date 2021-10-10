'Serverless': Malware Just Found a new Home

694 reads

Going ‘serverless’ is like farming out mundane tasks to professional dev teams. The distributed nature of serverless gives a cyber breach lots of golden opportunities. Serverless is also its archenemy that provides attackers with significantly more points of entry. The main reason for that is that we don’t always make sure the input is of the expected data type. In general, many well-known software risks like wrongly configured credentials or SQL injection make a comeback in serverless.