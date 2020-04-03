Server-Side Rendering in Angular

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
$ npm install --save @angular/platform-server @nguniversal/module-map-ngfactory-loader ts-loader @nguniversal/express-engine
and find the
src/app/app.module.ts
import in the
BrowserModule
metadata.
NgModule
BrowserModule.withServerTransition({ appId: 'your App-ID' }),
file in the
app.server.module.ts
directory with the following AppServerModule code:
src/app/
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { ServerModule } from '@angular/platform-server';
import { ModuleMapLoaderModule } from '@nguniversal/module-map-ngfactory-loader';
import { AppModule } from './app.module';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
imports: [
AppModule,
ServerModule,
ModuleMapLoaderModule
],
providers: [
// Add universal-only providers here
],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
})
export class AppServerModule {}
file in the src directory with the following code:
main.server.ts
// These are important and needed before anything else
import 'zone.js/dist/zone-node';
import 'reflect-metadata';
import { enableProdMode } from '@angular/core';
import * as express from 'express';
import { join } from 'path';
// Faster server renders w/ Prod mode (dev mode never needed)
enableProdMode();
// Express server
const app = express();
const PORT = process.env.PORT || 4000;
const DIST_FOLDER = join(process.cwd(), 'dist');
// * NOTE :: leave this as require() since this file is built Dynamically from webpack
const { AppServerModuleNgFactory, LAZY_MODULE_MAP } = require('./dist/server/main.bundle');
// Express Engine
import { ngExpressEngine } from '@nguniversal/express-engine';
// Import module map for lazy loading
import { provideModuleMap } from '@nguniversal/module-map-ngfactory-loader';
app.engine('html', ngExpressEngine({
bootstrap: AppServerModuleNgFactory,
providers: [
provideModuleMap(LAZY_MODULE_MAP)
]
}));
app.set('view engine', 'html');
app.set('views', join(DIST_FOLDER, 'browser'));
// TODO: implement data requests securely
app.get('/api/*', (req, res) => {
res.status(404).send('data requests are not supported');
});
// Server static files from /browser
app.get('*.*', express.static(join(DIST_FOLDER, 'browser')));
// All regular routes use the Universal engine
app.get('*', (req, res) => {
res.render(join(DIST_FOLDER, 'browser', 'index.html'), { req });
});
// Start up the Node server
app.listen(PORT, () => {
console.log(`Node server listening on http://localhost:${PORT}`);
});
Tip: This sample server is not secure!
file in the
tsconfig.server.json
directory to configure TypeScript and AOT compilation of the universal app.
/src
{
"extends": "../tsconfig.json",
"compilerOptions": {
"outDir": "../out-tsc/app",
"baseUrl": "./",
"module": "commonjs",
"types": []
},
"exclude": [
"test.ts",
"**/*.spec.ts"
],
"angularCompilerOptions": {
"entryModule": "app/app.server.module#AppServerModule"
}
}
file in the project root directory with the following code.
webpack.server.config.js
const path = require('path');
const webpack = require('webpack');
module.exports = {
entry: { server: './server.ts' },
resolve: { extensions: ['.js', '.ts'] },
target: 'node',
// this makes sure we include node_modules and other 3rd party libraries
externals: [/(node_modules|main\..*\.js)/],
output: {
path: path.join(__dirname, 'dist'),
filename: '[name].js'
},
module: {
rules: [{ test: /\.ts$/, loader: 'ts-loader' }]
},
plugins: [
// Temporary Fix for issue: https://github.com/angular/angular/issues/11580
// for 'WARNING Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression'
new webpack.ContextReplacementPlugin(
/(.+)?angular(\\|\/)core(.+)?/,
path.join(__dirname, 'src'), // location of your src
{} // a map of your routes
),
new webpack.ContextReplacementPlugin(
/(.+)?express(\\|\/)(.+)?/,
path.join(__dirname, 'src'),
{}
)
]
};
.angular-cli.json
"apps": [{
"root": "src",
"outDir": "dist/browser",
"assets": ["assets", "favicon.ico"],
"index": "index.html",
"main": "main.ts",
"polyfills": "polyfills.ts",
"test": "test.ts",
"tsconfig": "tsconfig.app.json",
"testTsconfig": "tsconfig.spec.json",
"prefix": "app",
"styles": ["styles.css"],
"scripts": [],
"environmentSource": "environments/environment.ts",
"environments": {
"dev": "environments/environment.ts",
"prod": "environments/environment.prod.ts"
}
},
{
"platform": "server",
"root": "src",
"outDir": "dist/server",
"assets": ["assets", "favicon.ico"],
"index": "index.html",
"main": "main.server.ts",
"test": "test.ts",
"tsconfig": "tsconfig.server.json",
"testTsconfig": "tsconfig.spec.json",
"prefix": "app",
"styles": ["styles.css"],
"scripts": [],
"environmentSource": "environments/environment.ts",
"environments": {
"dev": "environments/environment.ts",
"prod": "environments/environment.prod.ts"
}
}
],
and serve commands to the scripts section of the
build
:
package.json
"scripts": {
...
"build:universal": "npm run build:client-and-server-bundles && npm run webpack:server",
"serve:universal": "node dist/server.js",
"build:client-and-server-bundles": "ng build --prod && ng build --prod --app 1 --output-hashing=false",
"webpack:server": "webpack --config webpack.server.config.js --progress --colors",
...
}
npm run build:universal
npm run serve:universal
and access your Server-side rendered Angular app.
http://localhost:4000/