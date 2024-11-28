Serenity and IDEMIA Introduce sAxess Biometric Card for Enhanced Digital Security

In an effort to bolster digital security and data recovery, technology and blockchain solutions provider Serenity has partnered with IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) to launch sAxess, a biometric security card. This innovative card is designed to improve data access control and provide a scalable solution for managing complex digital assets. The collaboration merges Serenity's expertise in blockchain technology with IDEMIA Secure Transactions' extensive experience in payment and connectivity solutions, serving over 1,900 financial institutions and fintech clients worldwide.





The sAxess biometric card utilizes fingerprint authentication and other biometric measures to ensure that only authorized individuals can access sensitive data. Moving beyond traditional PINs and passwords, this approach offers a higher level of security for digital assets. The card is built on IST’s B.CHAIN hardware wallet, a solution that combines smart card security with biometrics to offer robust crypto cold storage and advanced secure authentication. This allows users to manage and access their digital assets directly, reducing reliance on intermediaries and minimizing exposure to third-party risks.





A distinctive feature of sAxess is Serenity’s patent-pending data recovery technology. This system employs non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as secure credentials within a "digital safe," providing a decentralized and immutable method for storing and recovering critical information. Users can set specific conditions for data access, such as inheritance clauses, ensuring that sensitive information can be retrieved under predefined circumstances without compromising privacy.





The introduction of sAxess addresses the growing global demand for secure and scalable data management solutions, particularly for industries and individuals handling complex digital assets. With rising regulatory pressures like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and an increase in high-profile data breaches, companies are seeking reliable solutions for data protection. The biometric card is designed to be scalable, catering to organizations in sectors such as banking, healthcare, and insurance. It offers an adaptable solution for environments that handle sensitive data, meeting the complex demands of these industries.





"Digital threats are becoming increasingly complex and frequent, targeting individuals and organizations alike," noted Venket Naga, CEO of Serenity. "By merging advanced biometric capabilities with our blockchain solutions, we aim to provide unprecedented security and ease in accessing and managing sensitive data."





Farsh Fallah, COO of Serenity, added that sAxess represents a significant advancement in data security and digital asset management. "It offers more than just encryption; it empowers users to take control of their digital assets," he said.





IDEMIA Secure Transactions brings to the partnership its expertise in biometrics and cryptography, aiming to enhance the safety and simplicity of payment and connectivity solutions. "By leveraging our hardware wallet technology in a biometric card, we are setting a new standard in trust, security, and user experience," commented Jerome Ajdenbaum, Vice President of Digital Currencies at IDEMIA Secure Transactions.





The sAxess card is the first in a series of innovations that Serenity plans to introduce. Building on the release of their storage solution, sBox, the company is also developing additional products like sVault and sWallet. These offerings aim to provide secure, scalable solutions for data access, storage, and recovery, emphasizing user control and confidence in managing digital assets.





As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the need for robust security measures becomes increasingly critical. The collaboration between Serenity and IDEMIA Secure Transactions highlights a proactive approach to addressing these challenges by combining biometric authentication with blockchain technology. The sAxess biometric card is set to be rolled out globally before the end of the year, offering a new layer of security for individuals and organizations managing sensitive digital information.





About Serenity

Serenity specializes in innovative technology solutions that prioritize privacy and data security in the digital age. Utilizing blockchain and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), the company empowers businesses and individuals to manage their digital assets with enhanced control and confidence. Serenity focuses on creating secure, scalable solutions for data access, storage, and recovery.





About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global leader in identity technologies, developing solutions that simplify and secure payment, connectivity, access, identification, travel, and public safety. With expertise in biometrics and cryptography, the group operates with an ethical and socially responsible approach. IDEMIA serves over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,400 enterprises in over 180 countries, bringing together businesses that specialize in secure transactions, public security, and smart identity.





