DIA Launches Lasernet Testnet: A New Era for Oracle Infrastructure





DIA has announced the testnet launch of Lasernet, an Ethereum Layer-2 rollup specifically designed for oracle infrastructure. This development aims to address the increasing demand for trustless, permissionless, and decentralized data delivery in blockchain applications. By moving oracle computation on-chain, Lasernet seeks to enhance data verifiability and scalability without compromising security.





Introducing Lasernet on Testnet





Developers can now test pull and push-based oracles on Ethereum Sepolia through Lasernet's testnet. This provides an opportunity to experience the benefits of Layer-2-based oracles ahead of the planned mainnet release in the first quarter of 2025. The testnet serves as a platform for builders to explore the capabilities of this new oracle solution and provide feedback for further refinement.





Collaborative Efforts in Oracle Innovation





DIA's approach with Lasernet emphasizes modularity and collaboration with key players in the web3 industry. By integrating advanced blockchain technologies, DIA aims to create an architecture that can scale alongside the evolving needs of decentralized applications.





Optimism's OP Stack for Scalability : Lasernet incorporates Optimism's OP Stack technology to enhance scalability. This integration allows oracle data computation to occur on-chain at scale, leveraging infrastructure used by leading Layer-2 networks. The use of OP Stack ensures data verifiability and trustlessness while meeting the demands of enterprise-grade applications.



Conduit's Rollup Deployment and Management : Through its partnership with Conduit, DIA simplifies the deployment and management of its rollup. This collaboration reduces the technical complexities associated with operating a Layer-2 network, aiming for consistent and reliable oracle service delivery.



Hyperlane's Interoperability Framework : Hyperlane provides an interoperability framework that enables Lasernet to communicate across various blockchain networks, both EVM and non-EVM. This integration positions Lasernet as a blockchain-agnostic solution, capable of delivering oracle data universally without the need for chain-specific integrations.



Celestia for Data Availability: Celestia contributes to Lasernet's scalability by offloading storage to its data availability layer. This feature is crucial for DIA's approach to on-chain oracle computing, allowing for the handling of large volumes of data. Celestia's SuperBlobs offer increased capacity, facilitating the batching and on-chain storage of data to support rollup processing.



Advancements in Oracle Technology





The use of Layer-2 technology in Lasernet addresses longstanding challenges in oracle solutions, particularly the balance between decentralization, scalability, and cost efficiency. By migrating oracle computation on-chain, Lasernet leverages the benefits of verification, trustlessness, and immutability in a cost-effective manner. Security is maintained through Ethereum's consensus mechanism, providing a robust foundation for the oracle infrastructure.





As decentralized finance continues to grow, the need for reliable and decentralized oracles becomes more critical. Lasernet is designed to adapt to the Layer-2 scaling landscape and align with Ethereum's roadmap, aiming to securely deliver data across various chains.





Towards Decentralized Oracle Infrastructure





DIA's Lasernet introduces several key features to enhance oracle decentralization:

Permissionless Access : The network allows anyone to participate by sourcing data or deploying oracle contracts, fostering an open ecosystem.

Trustless Processing : Aggregator smart contracts enable customizable, consensus-driven data feed creation while resisting manipulation.

Distributed Data Sourcing: An open network of nodes, secured by crypto-economic mechanisms like staking and slashing, feeds data to Lasernet.



Future Outlook

The testnet launch of Lasernet marks the initial step in DIA's broader vision for its Lumina oracle stack. The goal is to establish an open data layer for web3, where participation in data sourcing and oracle deployment is accessible to all, and verified information is available across blockchains without permission barriers.





Upcoming milestones include the mainnet launch of Lasernet, scheduled for the first quarter of 2025. DIA invites developers, researchers, and blockchain enthusiasts to engage with Lasernet and contribute to the evolution of oracle technology.





Getting Involved with Lasernet

Those interested in exploring Lasernet can access resources such as the forthcoming block explorer and documentation. Participation in the testnet phase offers an opportunity to shape the future of decentralized data delivery and oracle infrastructure.





