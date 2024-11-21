Transak Partners with Zerion Wallet, Integrates with ZERϴ Network

Transak has announced its integration with Zerion Wallet, becoming the exclusive on-ramp provider for the platform's new ZERϴ Network. The partnership aims to facilitate cryptocurrency purchases through local payment methods for Zerion's 550,000 users. The integration enables users to purchase cryptocurrencies using credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers directly within the Zerion Wallet interface. Transak's infrastructure operates under FinCEN registration as a Money Services Business, maintaining ISO/IEC 27001 certification and SOC II compliance.





ZERϴ Network, Zerion's Layer 2 rollup solution, implements zero-knowledge proofs for Ethereum scalability. The network utilizes a sponsorship model to eliminate gas fees for users. The system operates through Zerion Wallet's verification of user eligibility via Onchain DNA, a reputation system that determines transaction sponsorship based on user activity.





"The elimination of gas fees represents a significant change in transaction accessibility," states Evgeny Yurtaev, CEO of Zerion. The integration positions Transak to support ZERϴ Network from its initial launch. To mark the partnership, both companies have initiated a promotion where Zerion Loyalty Program users outside the UK can purchase ETH on ZERϴ Network without fees through Transak. However, standard card processing and bank fees may still apply depending on the payment method.





Sami Start, CEO of Transak, commented on the partnership's focus on reducing barriers to Web3 participation through the elimination of gas fees.





Technical details of the integration include:





Support for 170+ cryptocurrencies

Coverage across 160 countries

Integration with 75+ blockchain networks

EVM compatibility for the rollup solution



The partnership reflects ongoing developments in blockchain infrastructure:





Expansion of zero-fee transaction capabilities

Integration of traditional payment systems

Implementation of reputation-based transaction validation

Development of scalable Layer 2 solutions



Transak's expansion continues with offices in:





Miami (Headquarters)

Bengaluru (Tech Hub)

London

Milan

Dubai

Hong Kong



Market analysts note that such integrations potentially influence broader cryptocurrency adoption patterns. The implementation of zero-fee structures and traditional payment methods may affect user behavior and transaction volumes across blockchain networks. Zerion Wallet currently provides access to over 60 DeFi protocols through its non-custodial platform. The wallet's integration with Transak expands payment options for users while maintaining security protocols and regulatory compliance.





Industry observers suggest that partnerships between infrastructure providers and wallet services could impact the development of Layer 2 solutions and user onboarding processes in the cryptocurrency sector. The success of such integrations may influence future developments in blockchain payment systems and network scalability solutions.





