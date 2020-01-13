WTF is Sequential Content Intelligence™?

Kahlil Crawford

Semi-Abstract

This novel concept is a creative overview of existing concepts, Sequential Content and Content Intelligence have both been moderately addressed in the web literature. However, the synthesis of the two had yet to be examined until now.

Intelligent Content

Content Intelligence (CI) elevates business semantics, research, production, and distribution. CI employs AI and raw data to optimize content strategy and performance. CI systems tend to operate in the following sequential order :

Data collection – mine for relative data trends, patterns, and relationships

– mine for relative data trends, patterns, and relationships Data analysis – identify and analyze CMS, web, and social media data

– identify and analyze CMS, web, and social media data Data Insights – predict future data trends and strategic impact

A four-tiered CI sequence model ensures that each step is maximally executed:

Intelligent Engineering

According to [ A ], content engineers organize the shape, structure, and application of content…(they) define and facilitate the content structure during the entire content strategy, production and distribution cycle from beginning to end.

Content engineers bridge content strategy and development. The engineer does not view content as a static or final asset. Instead, s/he reduces content down to a recyclable quantum state . This omniversal content requires intricate architecture and extensive planning. The engineer further integrates, encrypts, and routes content toward multiple endpoints

Drive

Media

Mobile

Engine

Intelligent engineering is not designed to unnecessarily disrupt existing content pathways. In fact, it refines and expands content elements to maximize their processes over time.

Intelligent Advantage

Sequential Content Intelligence™ (SCI) tends to follow the Pareto Law of the vital few (i.e. roughly 80% of results stem from 20% of content). In other words, 20% of produced content tends to yield an 80% increase in online visibility and engagement. Factors involved in this process include the application of "creative spend" toward:

web research for usable content concepts and components

preparation and presentation of relative digital assets

blog redesign to enhance branding and attract visitors

blog post creation to captivate visitors and provoke engagement

Triberr recommends the following Pareto content intelligence pathway:

Track Data - When creating website/blog content, utilize analytics for data (e.g., create UTM or trackable backlinks). Track traffic sources to determine visitor locality.

- When creating website/blog content, utilize analytics for data (e.g., create UTM or trackable backlinks). Track traffic sources to determine visitor locality. Identify the 20% - Pinpoint activity patterns that maximize results (e.g., posting content w/certain hashtags at a particular time of day).

- Pinpoint activity patterns that maximize results (e.g., posting content w/certain hashtags at a particular time of day). Amplify the 20% - Strategize on how to maximize platform operationality. Enhance web presence via peak hour engagement, repurposing content, and investing in digital ads.

- Strategize on how to maximize platform operationality. Enhance web presence via peak hour engagement, repurposing content, and investing in digital ads. EIR - Evaluate the outcome, Improve the process via data analysis, Repeat with different content

In spite of Pareto's Law, "create less, promote more" should not be the de facto approach to successful sequential content development. Instead, identifying and leveraging the 20% of SCI within the marketing stack that garners 80% of results ought to be the proper objective.







