    SeqGen: The Library I Created for Sequence Generation
    371 reads

    SeqGen: The Library I Created for Sequence Generation

    A sequence (informally speaking ) is a set of elements (mostly numbers) where the production of each element is based on the preceding element(s). The most basic example is a simple linear sequence of positive integers where the first element is 0 and the next element is the preceding element plus one, so we can get the second element by adding one to the first one, and we can get the third element by adding one to second one, and so on. The linear sequence would look like this: {0, 1, 2, 3, …, n}.

    featured image - SeqGen: The Library I Created for Sequence Generation
