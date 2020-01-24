Search icon
Start Writing
Heroku adBuilding a GraphQL API in JavaScript
Hackernoon logoHow Do I Sending Non Printing Character On Some Apps by@arryanggaputra_

How Do I Sending Non Printing Character On Some Apps

Author profile picture

@arryanggaputra_Arryangga Aliev Pratamaputra

This morning I just thinking how to send an empty message on Standuply channel(Slack). Fortunately, I just found an answer at stackexchange, also an article on wikipedia about non-printing character.
non-printing character is a code point (a number) in a character set, that does not represent a written symbol.
Just testing to send non printing character → ” ‏‏‎” and it works.
(Non Printing character work on slack. 😂)
I just wanna doing some fun, it’s also working on telegram, whatsapp, and instagram. 😂
(I’m able to fill instagram bio, name and address with non printing character.)
(Just sending non printing character to my friend on telegram)
(Whoops, empty article on medium)
So funny man.
Today I learn so much, thank god 🙏🏻😂

Related

Tags

#telegram#non-printing#hacks#non-printing-character#slack#instagram#hack-slack
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!