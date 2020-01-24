Search icon
ReactJS Continuous Deployment to Firebase Hosting using Circle CI

@arryanggaputra_Arryangga Aliev Pratamaputra

Doing the same thing is very bored. On this topic, the boring part is deploying our Web Application to Firebase Hosting. The steps that we do are:
  • Test your react app, 
    yarn test
  • Push to 
    git
  • Build your react app, 
    yarn build
  • Do deployment to firebase hosting, 
    firebase deploy
The above steps is very bored, in this article I try to share my experience to summarize the four jobs above into one. So all we need to do is push changes to the git repository, and CircleCI will do everything.

Requirements

Before starting further, you must have the five requirements below :
  1. React App.
  2. Firebase Project, go to here.
  3. Git repository. My repository for this tutorial, here.
  4. Firebase Command Line Tools, go to here.
  5. CircleCI account, go to here.

Let’s start!

1. Configure Firebase

Create a React project, in this tutorial I will using 
create-react-app
$ create-react-app learn-cd-react-firebase
$ cd learn-cd-react-firebase
$ yarn install
$ yarn build
We need configure our project to connect with Firebase, do 
firebase login
$ firebase login

? Allow Firebase to collect anonymous CLI usage and error reporting information? No
Visit this URL on any device to log in:
https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth?client_id=563584335869-xxxxxxx
Waiting for authentication...
✔  Success! Logged in as arryanggaputra@gmail.com
Do 
firebase init
, this will setup a new Firebase project in the current directory. This command will create a 
firebase.json
configuration file in your current directory.
Use spaces to make choice, choose 
Hosting
You're about to initialize a Firebase project in this directory:
/Users/arryanggaalievpratamaputra/sites/learn-cd-react-firebase
? Which Firebase CLI features do you want to setup for this folder? Press Space to select features, then Enter to confirm your choices.
 ◯ Database: Deploy Firebase Realtime Database Rules
 ◯ Firestore: Deploy rules and create indexes for Firestore
 ◯ Functions: Configure and deploy Cloud Functions
❯◉ Hosting: Configure and deploy Firebase Hosting sites
 ◯ Storage: Deploy Cloud Storage security rules
Choose your Firebase Project
First, let's associate this project directory with a Firebase project. You can create multiple project aliases by running firebase use --add, but for now we'll just set up a default project.
? Select a default Firebase project for this directory:
  [don't setup a default project]
  mws-surabaya (mws-surabaya)
❯ learn-cd-react-firebase (learn-cd-react-firebase)
  [create a new project]
Configure public directory, type 
build
, 
create-react-app
project will generate your build into 
build
folder. Configure as a single-page app, type 
Yes
=== Hosting Setup
Your public directory is the folder (relative to your project directory) that
will contain Hosting assets to be uploaded with firebase deploy. If you
have a build process for your assets, use your build's output directory.
? What do you want to use as your public directory? build
? Configure as a single-page app (rewrite all urls to /index.html)? Yes
? File build/index.html already exists. Overwrite? No
i  Skipping write of build/index.html
i  Writing configuration info to firebase.json...
i  Writing project information to .firebaserc...
✔  Firebase initialization complete!

2. Deploy to Firebase Manually

To make sure whether that our Firebase Hosting can be used, we’ll try to do Deployment manually.
We do builds with commands 
yarn build
yarn run v1.10.1
$ react-scripts build
Creating an optimized production build...
Compiled successfully.
File sizes after gzip:
34.71 KB  build/static/js/1.fa92c112.chunk.js
  763 B     build/static/js/runtime~main.229c360f.js
  713 B     build/static/js/main.b50be446.chunk.js
  511 B     build/static/css/main.3a30845b.chunk.css
The project was built assuming it is hosted at the server root.
You can control this with the homepage field in your package.json.
For example, add this to build it for GitHub Pages:
"homepage" : "https://learn-cd-react-firebase.firebaseapp.com",
The build folder is ready to be deployed.
You may serve it with a static server:
yarn global add serve
  serve -s build
Find out more about deployment here:
http://bit.ly/CRA-deploy
✨  Done in 13.14s.
After build success, we do deployment to Firebase with commands 
firebase deploy
=== Deploying to 'learn-cd-react-firebase'...
i  deploying hosting
i  hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: beginning deploy...
i  hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: found 15 files in build
✔  hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: file upload complete
i  hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: finalizing version...
✔  hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: version finalized
i  hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: releasing new version...
✔  hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: release complete
✔  Deploy complete!
Project Console: https://console.firebase.google.com/project/learn-cd-react-firebase/overview
Hosting URL: https://learn-cd-react-firebase.firebaseapp.com
It’s work 🔥😎 https://learn-cd-react-firebase.firebaseapp.com

3. Configure CircleCI with Our Project

Go to circleci.com, and 
ADD PROJECT
(Press Setup Project button)
Choose 
Linux
as operating system, and 
Node
as our language.
Back to our project, and create CircleCI configuration
  • Create a folder named 
    .circleci
  • Add a file 
    config.yml
    (so that the filepath be in 
    .circleci/config.yml
    ).
  • Populate the 
    config.yml
    with the contents of the sample 
    config.yml
  • Copy this sample to our repository
version: 2
jobs:
  build:
    docker:
      - image: 'circleci/node:8'
    working_directory: ~/repo
    steps:
      - checkout
      - restore_cache:
          keys:
            - 'v1-dependencies-{{ checksum "package.json" }}'
            - v1-dependencies-
      - run: 'yarn install'
      - save_cache:
          paths:
            - node_modules
          key: 'v1-dependencies-{{ checksum "package.json" }}'
      - run: 'yarn test'
Push this change up to GitHub, and Start building! You need to press blue button labeled as 
Start building
!
(If building success, you will see this)

4. Deploy to Firebase Hosting from CircleCI

This step will allow us to deploy our project automatically to Firebase Hosting. Generate a Firebase CI token.
$ firebase login:ci
Visit this URL on any device to log in:
https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth?client_id=563584335869-fgrhgmd
Waiting for authentication...
✔  Success! Use this token to login on a CI server:
1/qV80aq1eE06WJkIkwEmkkoU12iIKq2DYOV2gNiTmg
Example: firebase deploy --token "$FIREBASE_TOKEN"
Go to project setting
(Project Setting)
Go to environtment variables
(Environtment Variables menu at CircleCI)
Add variable 
FIREBASE_TOKEN
, fill with the token value that we have got before.
Open 
.circleci/config.yml
. Add this line to the bottom of 
config.yml
- run:
    name: 'Build Project'
    command: 'yarn build'
- run:
    name: 'Deploy to Firebase Hosting'
    command: './node_modules/.bin/firebase deploy --token=$FIREBASE_TOKEN'
  • Add firebase tools as dev dependency 
    yarn add firebase-tools --dev
  • Push changes to github.
  • Everytime you push change at github, CircleCI will do deployment
  • And success
We have now setup a continuous deployment to deploy your project to Firebase Hosting.
If you are stuck at any point in the sections above or if I have made a mistake somewhere or missed an essential point, do let me know in the comments.

