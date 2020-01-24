ReactJS Continuous Deployment to Firebase Hosting using Circle CI

Attend DevOps Enterprise Summit London - Virtual (23-25 June, 2020)
Visit IT Revolution https://itrevolution.com/promoted
yarn test
git
yarn build
firebase deploy
create-react-app
$ create-react-app learn-cd-react-firebase
$ cd learn-cd-react-firebase
$ yarn install
$ yarn build
firebase login
$ firebase login
? Allow Firebase to collect anonymous CLI usage and error reporting information? No
Visit this URL on any device to log in:
https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth?client_id=563584335869-xxxxxxx
Waiting for authentication...
✔ Success! Logged in as arryanggaputra@gmail.com
, this will setup a new Firebase project in the current directory. This command will create a
firebase init
configuration file in your current directory.
firebase.json
Hosting
You're about to initialize a Firebase project in this directory:
/Users/arryanggaalievpratamaputra/sites/learn-cd-react-firebase
? Which Firebase CLI features do you want to setup for this folder? Press Space to select features, then Enter to confirm your choices.
◯ Database: Deploy Firebase Realtime Database Rules
◯ Firestore: Deploy rules and create indexes for Firestore
◯ Functions: Configure and deploy Cloud Functions
❯◉ Hosting: Configure and deploy Firebase Hosting sites
◯ Storage: Deploy Cloud Storage security rules
First, let's associate this project directory with a Firebase project. You can create multiple project aliases by running firebase use --add, but for now we'll just set up a default project.
? Select a default Firebase project for this directory:
[don't setup a default project]
mws-surabaya (mws-surabaya)
❯ learn-cd-react-firebase (learn-cd-react-firebase)
[create a new project]
,
build
project will generate your build into
create-react-app
folder. Configure as a single-page app, type
build
Yes
=== Hosting Setup
Your public directory is the folder (relative to your project directory) that
will contain Hosting assets to be uploaded with firebase deploy. If you
have a build process for your assets, use your build's output directory.
? What do you want to use as your public directory? build
? Configure as a single-page app (rewrite all urls to /index.html)? Yes
? File build/index.html already exists. Overwrite? No
i Skipping write of build/index.html
i Writing configuration info to firebase.json...
i Writing project information to .firebaserc...
✔ Firebase initialization complete!
yarn build
yarn run v1.10.1
$ react-scripts build
Creating an optimized production build...
Compiled successfully.
File sizes after gzip:
34.71 KB build/static/js/1.fa92c112.chunk.js
763 B build/static/js/runtime~main.229c360f.js
713 B build/static/js/main.b50be446.chunk.js
511 B build/static/css/main.3a30845b.chunk.css
The project was built assuming it is hosted at the server root.
You can control this with the homepage field in your package.json.
For example, add this to build it for GitHub Pages:
"homepage" : "https://learn-cd-react-firebase.firebaseapp.com",
The build folder is ready to be deployed.
You may serve it with a static server:
yarn global add serve
serve -s build
Find out more about deployment here:
http://bit.ly/CRA-deploy
✨ Done in 13.14s.
firebase deploy
=== Deploying to 'learn-cd-react-firebase'...
i deploying hosting
i hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: beginning deploy...
i hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: found 15 files in build
✔ hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: file upload complete
i hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: finalizing version...
✔ hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: version finalized
i hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: releasing new version...
✔ hosting[learn-cd-react-firebase]: release complete
✔ Deploy complete!
Project Console: https://console.firebase.google.com/project/learn-cd-react-firebase/overview
Hosting URL: https://learn-cd-react-firebase.firebaseapp.com
ADD PROJECT
as operating system, and
Linux
as our language.
Node
.circleci
(so that the filepath be in
config.yml
).
.circleci/config.yml
with the contents of the sample
config.yml
config.yml
version: 2
jobs:
build:
docker:
- image: 'circleci/node:8'
working_directory: ~/repo
steps:
- checkout
- restore_cache:
keys:
- 'v1-dependencies-{{ checksum "package.json" }}'
- v1-dependencies-
- run: 'yarn install'
- save_cache:
paths:
- node_modules
key: 'v1-dependencies-{{ checksum "package.json" }}'
- run: 'yarn test'
!
Start building
$ firebase login:ci
Visit this URL on any device to log in:
https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth?client_id=563584335869-fgrhgmd
Waiting for authentication...
✔ Success! Use this token to login on a CI server:
1/qV80aq1eE06WJkIkwEmkkoU12iIKq2DYOV2gNiTmg
Example: firebase deploy --token "$FIREBASE_TOKEN"
, fill with the token value that we have got before.
FIREBASE_TOKEN
. Add this line to the bottom of
.circleci/config.yml
config.yml
- run:
name: 'Build Project'
command: 'yarn build'
- run:
name: 'Deploy to Firebase Hosting'
command: './node_modules/.bin/firebase deploy --token=$FIREBASE_TOKEN'
yarn add firebase-tools --dev