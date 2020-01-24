ReactJS Continuous Deployment to Firebase Hosting using Circle CI

Doing the same thing is very bored. On this topic, the boring part is deploying our Web Application to Firebase Hosting. The steps that we do are:

Test your react app, yarn test

Push to git

Build your react app, yarn build

Do deployment to firebase hosting, firebase deploy

The above steps is very bored, in this article I try to share my experience to summarize the four jobs above into one. So all we need to do is push changes to the git repository, and CircleCI will do everything.

Requirements

Before starting further, you must have the five requirements below :

React App. Firebase Project, go to here. Git repository. My repository for this tutorial, here. Firebase Command Line Tools, go to here. CircleCI account, go to here.

Let’s start!

1. Configure Firebase

create-react-app Create a React project, in this tutorial I will using

$ create-react-app learn-cd- react-firebase $ cd learn-cd- react-firebase $ yarn install $ yarn build

firebase login We need configure our project to connect with Firebase, do

$ firebase login ? Allow Firebase to collect anonymous CLI usage and error reporting information? No Visit this URL on any device to log in : https: //accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth?client_id=563584335869-xxxxxxx Waiting for authentication... ✔ Success! Logged in as arryanggaputra@gmail.com

firebase init , this will setup a new Firebase project in the current directory. This command will create a firebase.json configuration file in your current directory. Do, this will setup a new Firebase project in the current directory. This command will create aconfiguration file in your current directory.

Hosting Use spaces to make choice, choose

You're about to initialize a Firebase project in this directory: /Users/arryanggaalievpratamaputra/sites/learn-cd-react-firebase ? Which Firebase CLI features do you want to setup for this folder? Press Space to select features, then Enter to confirm your choices. ◯ Database : Deploy Firebase Realtime Database Rules ◯ Firestore: Deploy rules and create indexes for Firestore ◯ Functions: Configure and deploy Cloud Functions ❯◉ Hosting: Configure and deploy Firebase Hosting sites ◯ Storage : Deploy Cloud Storage security rules

Choose your Firebase Project

First, let's associate this project directory with a Firebase project. You can create multiple project aliases by running firebase use --add, but for now we'll just set up a default project. ? Select a default Firebase project for this directory : [don 't setup a default project] mws-surabaya (mws-surabaya) ❯ learn-cd-react-firebase (learn-cd-react-firebase) [create a new project]

build , create-react-app project will generate your build into build folder. Configure as a single-page app, type Yes Configure public directory, typeproject will generate your build intofolder., type

=== Hosting Setup Your public directory is the folder (relative to your project directory) that will contain Hosting assets to be uploaded with firebase deploy. If you have a build process for your assets, use your build 's output directory. ? What do you want to use as your public directory? build ? Configure as a single -page app (rewrite all urls to /index.html)? Yes ? File build/index.html already exists. Overwrite? No i Skipping write of build/index.html i Writing configuration info to firebase.json... i Writing project information to .firebaserc... ✔ Firebase initialization complete!

2. Deploy to Firebase Manually

To make sure whether that our Firebase Hosting can be used, we’ll try to do Deployment manually.

yarn build We do builds with commands

yarn run v1 . 10 . 1 $ react-scripts build Creating an optimized production build... Compiled successfully. File sizes after gzip: 34 . 71 KB build/static/js/1.fa92c112.chunk.js 763 B build/static/js/runtime~main.229c360f.js 713 B build/static/js/main.b50be446.chunk.js 511 B build/static/css/main.3a30845b.chunk.css The project was built assuming it is hosted at the server root. You can control this with the homepage field in your package.json. For example, add this to build it for GitHub Pages: "homepage" : "https://learn-cd-react-firebase.firebaseapp.com" , The build folder is ready to be deployed. You may serve it with a static server: yarn global add serve serve -s build Find out more about deployment here: http :// bit.ly/CRA-deploy ✨ Done in 13 . 14 s.

firebase deploy After build success, we do deployment to Firebase with commands

=== Deploying to 'learn-cd-react-firebase' ... i deploying hosting i hosting[learn- cd -react-firebase]: beginning deploy... i hosting[learn- cd -react-firebase]: found 15 files in build ✔ hosting[learn- cd -react-firebase]: file upload complete i hosting[learn- cd -react-firebase]: finalizing version ... ✔ hosting[learn- cd -react-firebase]: version finalized i hosting[learn- cd -react-firebase]: releasing new version ... ✔ hosting[learn- cd -react-firebase]: release complete ✔ Deploy complete! Project Console: http s: //console.firebase.google. com /project/learn- cd -react-firebase/overview Hosting URL: http s: //learn- cd -react-firebase.firebaseapp. com

3. Configure CircleCI with Our Project

ADD PROJECT Go to circleci.com , and

(Press Setup Project button)

Linux as operating system, and Node as our language. Chooseas operating system, andas our language.

Back to our project, and create CircleCI configuration

Create a folder named .circleci

Add a file config.yml (so that the filepath be in .circleci/config.yml ).

(so that the filepath be in ). Populate the config.yml with the contents of the sample config.yml

with the contents of the sample Copy this sample to our repository

version: 2 jobs: build: docker: - image: 'circleci/node:8' working_directory: ~/repo steps: - checkout - restore_cache: keys: - 'v1-dependencies- {{ checksum "package.json" }} ' - v1-dependencies- - run: 'yarn install' - save_cache: paths: - node_modules key: 'v1-dependencies- {{ checksum "package.json" }} ' - run: 'yarn test'

Start building ! Push this change up to GitHub, and Start building! You need to press blue button labeled as

(If building success, you will see this)

4. Deploy to Firebase Hosting from CircleCI

This step will allow us to deploy our project automatically to Firebase Hosting. Generate a Firebase CI token.

$ firebase login: ci Visit this URL on any device to log in : https: //accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth?client_id=563584335869-fgrhgmd Waiting for authentication... ✔ Success! Use this token to login on a CI server: 1/qV80aq1eE06WJkIkwEmkkoU12iIKq2DYOV2gNiTmg Example: firebase deploy -- token "$FIREBASE_TOKEN"

Go to project setting

(Project Setting)

Go to environtment variables

(Environtment Variables menu at CircleCI)

FIREBASE_TOKEN , fill with the token value that we have got before. Add variable, fill with the token value that we have got before.

.circleci/config.yml . Add this line to the bottom of config.yml Open. Add this line to the bottom of

- run: name: 'Build Project' command: 'yarn build' - run: name: 'Deploy to Firebase Hosting' command: './node_modules/.bin/firebase deploy --token=$FIREBASE_TOKEN'

Add firebase tools as dev dependency yarn add firebase-tools --dev

Push changes to github.

Everytime you push change at github, CircleCI will do deployment

And success

We have now setup a continuous deployment to deploy your project to Firebase Hosting.

If you are stuck at any point in the sections above or if I have made a mistake somewhere or missed an essential point, do let me know in the comments.

