Self-Compassion and the Hacker

HackerNoon Reporter: Please state the link of the article you are reviewing: I am reviewing some of the work of Kristen Neff, leading researcher on self-compassion. I will be discussing how self-compassion can benefit the hacker. Some of Neff’s work and ideas can be seen in this youtube video. https://youtu.be/rUMF5R7DoOA What is your opinion regarding this piece? I think self-compassion is an idea that --while it is not revolutionary-- is revolutionary. It is the idea that you would do better to be kinder to yourself, treating yourself like a friend, instead of with self-criticism. And hackers and techies alike will benefit from learning about self-compassion because it can make not only their lives better, but can also improve the lives of others around them.

Photo by Prasad Jadhav on Unsplash





Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! Would you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? The link for the template is HERE.





HackerNoon Reporter: Please state the link of the article you are reviewing:

I am reviewing some of the work of Kristen Neff, leading researcher on self-compassion. I will be discussing how self-compassion can benefit the hacker. Some of Neff’s work and ideas can be seen in this youtube video.

https://youtu.be/rUMF5R7DoOA

What is your opinion regarding this piece?

I think self-compassion is an idea that --while it is not revolutionary-- is revolutionary. It is the idea that you would do better to be kinder to yourself, treating yourself like a friend, instead of with self-criticism.





And hackers and techies alike will benefit from learning about self-compassion because it can make not only their lives better, but can also improve the lives of others around them.

What are some of the varying perspectives on this subject that you’re aware of? [Example: if some people are pro, why are they pro? If some people are against, why are they against?]

Some people think that treating yourself with compassion might make them weak or foolish, when, in fact, it makes people stronger emotionally. People who practice self-compassion are more resilient and able to manage their feelings.





More on this idea at Neff’s website:

https://self-compassion.org/what-self-compassion-is-not-2/





What are some of the nuances people frequently miss when discussing this subject matter?

I think the biggest thing people miss is shrugging off ideas like this without trying them. If you practice self-compassion, you might feel differently about it. I tried self-compassion practices for 1 week and felt better about my internal monologue.





So many people struggle with negative self-talk and criticism. Self-censorship prevents many people from fulfilling their goals and dreams. Self-compassion practices can allow someone to feel more free from critical thoughts and be more creative.

What is your favourite quote or paragraph from this article? Why?

I like the example that Neff gives about personally benefitting from compassionate self-talk during the youtube video.





Based on her vulnerability in the video, I felt persuaded to try self-compassion meditations and practices. It helped me to know she personally benefitted from self-compassion and it seemed to work for her.





Was there a part of the article that you didn’t necessarily think about before, what was it?

I did not think about how easy it would be to change my internal thoughts by being nicer to myself. Self-compassion practices made me think about this more. It made my life better this week and could help other people.

Is there anything else about this you’d like us to know? [Trends, future, concerns, hopes… etc.]

Generally, loving kindness meditations are done to support others in the world. It is possible to extend this loving-kindness meditation to yourself through compassionate self-talk.





Self-compassion may make the hurtful, critical thoughts of many hackers decrease. It could lead to more and better creativity as well as better well-being.





Would you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? The link for the template is HERE, just start writing! Interested in what others had to say in their answers? Click HERE. Interested in reading the content from all of our writing prompts? Click HERE.



