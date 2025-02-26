Security Expert Says the Bybit Hack May Have Involved an Insider

The $1.4 billion hack of the Bybit exchange is a natural thunderclap. First, the amount of stolen cryptocurrency is staggering in scope. Secondly, the security systems of large CEX platforms are considered to be quite reliable and elaborate, but it seems that this is not the case.
Entire companies (
Multisig has proven to be unreliable.
The vast majority of exchanges use
Dexaran in one of his posts gives the address of the
The Achilles' heel of the multisig used turned out to be signatures, or rather, how and with what help they are generated. As Dexaran
That's why other members of the Bybit team didn't suspect anything, because everything looked
There is no reason not to trust Dexaran's expertise. He has extensive experience auditing smart contracts since the Ethereum split. He
Why would a hacker be inside Bybit? Sure, the Gnosis Safe contract and the proxy contract are verified in the Etherscan block browser, anyone can read the code, the hacker could just be a smart guy. However, the fact that he clearly knows how signatures are generated is either a rare coincidence and a lucky break for the hacker, or he simply knows the inner workings of Bybit's security system from his direct job duties or from an informant. In addition, the hacker didn't just walk by, he
Hacker trails
A researcher under the nickname ZachXBT
\In turn, Dexaran
Community reaction. Call for the abolition of decentralization.
As soon as it became known that the exchange had been hacked and an astronomical amount of ETH had been withdrawn, the market experienced selling pressure. Traders obviously rushed to hedge their bets believing that hackers would cash out the stolen money.
After the opening of withdrawals from the exchange, users also rushed to withdraw their funds, resulting in an outflow of $5.3 billion (
Various companies have gotten
However, not everyone is moving in unison. Cryptomixer eXch has refused to cooperate with the exchange.
“In light of these circumstances, we would like an explanation as to why we should partner with an organization that has actively defamed our reputation,” eXch wrote in a response posted on the Bitcointalk forum.
Amazingly, there are people calling for a rollback of the Ethereum blockchain to recover Bybit funds,
one of them
These calls sound a bit strange, when ordinary users who lose their funds are accused of negligence. It's not uncommon for users to mistakenly send funds to the exchange from the wrong EVM network, and all the exchange needs to do is use a public node to send the user's funds back, but in 99.9% of cases they refuse. Plus Bybit has assured that it has enough reserves to cover all losses.
These people unknowingly call for burying all the efforts made by the blockchain industry by completely abolishing decentralization, thus reducing the very value of public blockchain technology to 0.
Fortunately, the developers of Ethereum themselves are against such a move, and have more than justified their position.
for example, kernel developer
And they have enough supporters on this issue advocating decentralization and cryptopunk philosophy,
such as
Bybit itself
Conclusion
The community is used to periodic hacks of DeFi protocols. On these platforms developers often neglect testing procedures and audits, choose modules whose code and logic they don't fully know. All in favor of development speed and fear of missing the wave. That's why CEX hack, especially a large one, is always a high-profile event that leaves a lasting impression on the whole industry.
Developers at all levels should not forget that the race of defense mechanisms and hacking tools is non-stop and should be on guard.