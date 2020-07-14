Search icon
Securing Real-World Microservices With gRPC And Istio Service Mesh

@prabathPrabath Siriwardena

Recently we started a meetup group targeting IAM developers in 7 locations globally: Mountain ViewTorontoLondon, SydneySingapore, Bangalore and Colombo. In the following session I did at the 7th IAM4Developers meetup, I talked about securing gRPC microservices with Istio in a Kubernetes deployment.
The recording of the #IAM4Developers meetup:

