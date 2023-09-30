SEC Accuses CZ of Liability as Control Person for Binance's Regulatory Violations

SEC v. Binance Court Filing, retrieved on June 5, 2023 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 65 of 69. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here FACTS IX. BINANCE AND BAM TRADING WERE REQUIRED TO BUT DID NOT REGISTER AS AN EXCHANGE, BROKER-DEALER, OR CLEARING AGENCY. ELEVENTH CLAIM FOR RELIEF Violations of Exchange Act Sections 5, 15(a), and 17A(b) (Against Zhao as Control Person over Binance for the Binance.com Platform) 544. The Commission realleges and incorporates by reference herein the allegations in Paragraphs 1-35, 80-153, 282-338, and 352-513. 545. As alleged above, Binance violated Exchange Act Sections 5, 15(a), and 17A(b) [15 U.S.C. §§ 78e, 78o(a), and 78q-1(b)] in connection with its operation of the Binance.com Platform. 546. At all relevant times, Zhao was a control person of Binance for purposes of Exchange Act Section 20(a) [15 U.S.C. § 78t(a)]. 547. At all relevant times, Zhao exercised power and control over Binance, including by managing and directing Binance, and by directing and participating in the acts constituting Binance’s violations of the securities laws. 548. By reason of the foregoing, Zhao is liable as a control person under Exchange Act Section 20(a) [15 U.S.C. § 78t(a)] for Binance’s violations of Exchange Act Sections 5, 15(a), and 17A(b) [15 U.S.C. §§ 78e, 78o(a), and 78q-1(b)]. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 1:23-cv-01599 retrieved on September 6, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. docdroid.net