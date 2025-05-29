SeaTunnel Cluster Avoids Downtime With Advanced JVM and GC Tweaks

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byWilliam Guo@williamguo

William Guo, WhaleOps CEO, Apache Software Foundation Member

May 29th, 2025
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William Guo@williamguo

William Guo, WhaleOps CEO, Apache Software Foundation Member

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programming#opensource#apache-seatunnel#hazelcast-split-brain-fix#cpu#data-storage#g1gc-fullgc-optimization#jvm#seatunnel-cluster

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