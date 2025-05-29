166 reads

Apache SeaTunnel Launches MCP to Let You Run ETL Jobs with Natural Language

by
byWilliam Guo@williamguo

William Guo, WhaleOps CEO, Apache Software Foundation Member

May 29th, 2025
featured image - Apache SeaTunnel Launches MCP to Let You Run ETL Jobs with Natural Language
    Speed
    Voice
William Guo
← Previous

SeaTunnel Cluster Avoids Downtime With Advanced JVM and GC Tweaks

Up Next →

Are Traditional Data Warehouses Being Devoured by Agentic AI?

About Author

William Guo HackerNoon profile picture
William Guo@williamguo

William Guo, WhaleOps CEO, Apache Software Foundation Member

Read my storiesAbout @williamguo

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

tech-stories#apache-seatunnel#llms#ai#data-integration#data-science#opensource#claude#mcp

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories