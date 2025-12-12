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ScreenSafe: A Technical Chronicle of On-Device AI and Privacy-First Architecture

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bysunim@aryaminus

sr. by day, jr. by night. more on: sunim.dev

December 12th, 2025
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sunim
    bysunim@aryaminus

    sr. by day, jr. by night. more on: sunim.dev

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sunim@aryaminus

sr. by day, jr. by night. more on: sunim.dev

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TOPICS

programming#react-native#edge-computing#artificial-intelligence#privacy-by-design#llm#ios-development#android#offline-first

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