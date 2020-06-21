Scraping Tweet Replies with Python and Tweepy Twitter API [A Step-by-Step Guide]

Nicholas Resendez - instagram.com/nirholas https://everipedia.org/wiki/lang_en/nicholas-resendez
pip install tweepy
conda install -c conda-forge tweepy
import csv
import tweepy
import ssl
ssl._create_default_https_context = ssl._create_unverified_context
# Oauth keys
consumer_key = "YOUR_CONSUMER_KEY"
consumer_secret = "YOUR_CONSUMER_SECRET"
access_token = "YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN"
access_token_secret = "YOUR_ACCESS_SECRET"
# Authentication with Twitter
auth = tweepy.OAuthHandler(consumer_key, consumer_secret)
auth.set_access_token(access_token, access_token_secret)
api = tweepy.API(auth)
# update these for whatever tweet you want to process replies to
name = 'LunarCRUSH'
tweet_id = '1270923526690664448'
replies=[]
for tweet in tweepy.Cursor(api.search,q='to:'+name, result_type='recent', timeout=999999).items(1000):
if hasattr(tweet, 'in_reply_to_status_id_str'):
if (tweet.in_reply_to_status_id_str==tweet_id):
replies.append(tweet)
user,text
CryptoEntuziast,@LunarCRUSH @zilliqa ofcourse 🚀🚀🚀😎😎😎
ecossexrp1,@LunarCRUSH $VET $XRP 👌🏻
crypto19711,@LunarCRUSH @DAPScoin the best privacy coin in this world! https://t.co/xFHs3cYFmK
lacryptohero,@LunarCRUSH @Theta_Network
Greenmi74576867,@LunarCRUSH https://t.co/vwmznwu77V
SplendidMite,@LunarCRUSH #VeChain $VET
DAPS_CLimaDelta,"@LunarCRUSH Because I am judging a project for the best technology, transparency, reliable team and dedicated commu… https://t.co/6xS9vdx1oY"
DigiBur,@LunarCRUSH #digibyte
M_SRHI,@LunarCRUSH $ICX 💎 $ELA 💎❤️ $NOIA💎
SURAJ_041,@LunarCRUSH @electroneum #ETN .
GbhoyDownUnder,@LunarCRUSH @maticnetwork
jodibreeze86,@LunarCRUSH Zilliqa and Vechain
ghurabar1,@LunarCRUSH $EWT
SamManzi,@LunarCRUSH @NoiaNetwork @NoiaFr $NOIA
IamDavidGC,@LunarCRUSH Proud of DigiByte community and technology. $dgb
holder2017,@LunarCRUSH @Falcon_SBS #FNT token traded on #exchanges. #Anonymous coin #FNC is not traded anywhere. connected b… https://t.co/0mz7bmaG1k
Lilt8888,@LunarCRUSH It would have to be $ICX
Creeptwo_guy13,@LunarCRUSH That question is way too easy. Absolutely its $ICX #ICON.
BitStreetSheep,@LunarCRUSH #VeChain without question
jms3333333,@LunarCRUSH LInk UBT KNC EWT SOLVE
einnorka,@LunarCRUSH Digibyte
HamishDonalds0n,@LunarCRUSH $icx $vet $zil $ada $eth $link
amity3013,@LunarCRUSH $zil you know it
elianhuesca,"@LunarCRUSH @decredproject by far: hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain, formal governance in place, Treasury with 10% of bloc… https://t.co/oRnMc4UD5P"
AaronMilo,@LunarCRUSH #digibyte https://t.co/000HoTfLqB
majjjubu,@LunarCRUSH Chz
Benjy25680913,@LunarCRUSH $LUNARCRUSH
ItchyTommi,@LunarCRUSH https://t.co/y8l2WwP3qK Stakenet. The one and only
siggebaskero,@LunarCRUSH #PIVX thanks to @PIVX_Community who's doing a great job 💜 Engaging with a growing community like… https://t.co/CBlhJm7gZj
DanXrp,@LunarCRUSH $VET no doubt
crypto1618,@LunarCRUSH #icx
thelionshire,@LunarCRUSH ICON $icx
ChillMa27939777,@LunarCRUSH #Zilliqa #ZIL ✌😎
BeholdTheBeard,@LunarCRUSH Tezos $XTZ Theta $THETA
lennyshots,@LunarCRUSH #DigiByte
Shatochzi,@LunarCRUSH $CHZ #chiliz
RonDalton01,@LunarCRUSH #VET
Realmikeleonard,@LunarCRUSH #XMR no doubt about it
Incognitor00st1,@LunarCRUSH $DGB 🔥
Cryptowhale10,@LunarCRUSH $ICX https://t.co/WQTbyPkpEB
XxVegetta,@LunarCRUSH We are DAPS soliders I have been dedicated to our project for 2 years and I think for many years to co… https://t.co/QLk7kKJkhk
CaliCryptoCo,@LunarCRUSH $ICX man
MoonShotCaller,@LunarCRUSH #VeChain 💙 $VET
Dominic_LTC_DGB,@LunarCRUSH @DigiByteCoin
GrowlerGregg,@LunarCRUSH $LINK
adflondon,@LunarCRUSH We all know its $ICX
SajawalOnTech,@LunarCRUSH To many projects but I guess $Wan $link $Zil $Icx
IconPilipinas,@LunarCRUSH $ICX
jonade,@LunarCRUSH $ZIL
twills2,@LunarCRUSH Do we really have to say it...... $zil 🚀
