Scheduling A Periodic Background Job Using Android Work Manager

We will perform a very simple task of printing a number in the logs every 15 minutes with the help of Work Manager.
Work Manager is a simple library for doing any deferrable background work reliably. Here, a background task which doesn't needs to be executed at an exact moment is considered to be deferrable and by reliably I mean that the task should be executed even if the user exits the app or the device restarts.
1. Create an android project with an Empty activity. Select Launcher Activity and Generate layout file options.
2. Verify you have
in Project level
google()
file. If not please add it. The result should look as below :
build.gradle
allprojects {
repositories {
google()
// If you're using a version of Gradle lower than 4.1, you must instead use:
// maven {
// url 'https://maven.google.com'
// }
// An alternative URL is 'https://dl.google.com/dl/android/maven2/'
}
}
In Module level
file paste the following the line of code :
build.gradle
implementation "androidx.work:work-runtime:2.5.0"
For latest available version of this library, please refer this page.
1. Create a new class
and it should extend
MyWorker
.
Worker
2. Create a parameterized constructor :
public MyWorker(@NonNull Context context, @NonNull WorkerParameters workerParams) {
super(context, workerParams);
}
3. Override and implement the
method :
doWork()
@NonNull
@Override
public Result doWork() {
return null;
}
4. Create a new static integer variable called count.
5. Inside the
, increase value of count and also print the value in log :
doWork()
count++;
Log.d("MyWorker","worker called - "+count+" time(s)");
💡is the method where we need to perform the actual background task, this method gets executed on a background thread. It is good for doing Synchronous tasks. For asynchronous task I will write another tutorial.
doWork()
6. Return
.
Result.success()
We've written our worker class and the final class should look similar to :
public class MyWorker extends Worker {
private static int count = 0;
public MyWorker(@NonNull Context context, @NonNull WorkerParameters workerParams) {
super(context, workerParams);
}
@NonNull
@Override
public Result doWork() {
count++;
Log.d("MyWorker", "worker called - " + count + " time(s)");
return Result.success();
}
}
In
create a Button inside the
activity_main.xml
:
LinearLayout
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="match_parent"
android:orientation="horizontal"
tools:context=".MainActivity"
android:layout_margin="16dp">
<Button
android:id="@+id/trigger_job"
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:layout_gravity="center"
android:text="Trigger Job" />
</LinearLayout>
1. In
, create a Button type variable and map it to xml button using
MainActivity
:
findViewById()
Button scheduleJob = findViewById(R.id.trigger_job);
2. Set a new
on button :
onClickListener()
scheduleJob.setOnClickListener(new View.OnClickListener() {
@Override
public void onClick(View v) {
}
});
3. Inside the onClickListener(), assuming that we don't want to run this job when battery is low, create Constraints for the job :
Constraints constraints = new Constraints.Builder()
.setRequiresBatteryNotLow(true)
.build();
💡 Constraints as the name implies are set of conditions that must be satisfied for the job to execute. For more details please refer this link.
4. Create a periodic work request, we need to specify our worker class, time and its unit in which our task will be execute at least once as long as the constraints are satisfied.
PeriodicWorkRequest periodicWorkRequest = new PeriodicWorkRequest.Builder(MyWorker.class, 15, TimeUnit.MINUTES)
.setConstraints(constraints)
.build();
5. Enqueue this periodic work request. We need to provide a unique name to be used by this worker, whether to replace or keep the pending (uncompleted) request, and
object that we have created previously. We'll display a toast on the screen to notify user that work has been scheduled.
periodicWorkRequest
WorkManager workManager = WorkManager.getInstance(getApplicationContext());
workManager.enqueueUniquePeriodicWork("Counter", ExistingPeriodicWorkPolicy.KEEP,periodicWorkRequest);
Toast.makeText(MainActivity.this, "🎉 Scheduled job!", Toast.LENGTH_SHORT).show();
The
class will look similar to this :
MainActivity
public class MainActivity extends AppCompatActivity {
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
setContentView(R.layout.activity_main);
Button scheduleJob = findViewById(R.id.trigger_job);
scheduleJob.setOnClickListener(new View.OnClickListener() {
@Override
public void onClick(View v) {
Constraints constraints = new Constraints.Builder()
.setRequiresBatteryNotLow(true)
.build();
PeriodicWorkRequest periodicWorkRequest = new PeriodicWorkRequest.Builder(MyWorker.class, 15, TimeUnit.MINUTES)
.setConstraints(constraints)
.build();
WorkManager workManager = WorkManager.getInstance(getApplicationContext());
workManager.enqueueUniquePeriodicWork("Counter", ExistingPeriodicWorkPolicy.KEEP,periodicWorkRequest);
Toast.makeText(MainActivity.this, "🎉 Scheduled job!", Toast.LENGTH_LONG).show();
}
});
}
}
🖱 Click the button on the UI :
👀 Observe in the logcat :
⌚ After some time we see :
📴 After a reboot, we again see :
💽 Code can be downloaded from here : github.com/jaikherajani/AndroidWorkerManager
