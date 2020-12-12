Scanta Named Finalist for Datatribe 2020 Cybersecurity Startup Challenge

The world’s preeminent cyber startup foundry DataTribe selects Scanta as one of three companies worldwide to compete for the chance at $2M in seed capital.

San Francisco, December 2nd, 2020. Scanta, a San Francisco based AI company with a mission to protect conversational systems from malicious attacks, is proud to announce its selection as one of the three finalists in the DataTribe 2020 Startup Challenge.

“We are honored to be selected as one of the most promising cybersecurity startups in the world by the team at DataTribe,” said Chaitanya Hiremath, CEO of Scanta.



“Competing with hundreds of start-ups and having industry veterans validate our vision for securing conversational systems is a great accomplishment.”

Scanta was selected for the competition based on its VA Shield™ Platform as a Service product which is designed to protect a wide range of conversational systems from malicious attacks.

“As conversational systems become widely adopted, they represent a new attack surface. Scanta is years ahead in engineering a platform to protect them,” said John Funge, Managing Director of DataTribe.



VA Shield analyses conversations and network-level attributes, fingerprints users and their behavior patterns, uses natural language processing (NLP) and behaviour graph analysis (across users and services) to identify security threats.

“Scanta is building a truly unique technology stack,” said Anil Kaushik, CTO of Scanta. "The core system uses patent-pending technology to uncover the context of conversations so we can identify bad actors before they compromise a system."



The DataTribe challenge is an annual competition to build and launch successful product companies in the cybersecurity and data science industry. The winner is eligible to receive up to $2 million in seed capital from DataTribe.

The finalists will present to a panel of judges selected by DataTribe and the winner will be announced on December 10th, 2020. You can read the full release from DataTribe here.

About Scanta

Scanta is a San Francisco based AI company on a mission to secure conversational systems from cyberattacks by developing Zero Trust security solutions to monitor and protect them.

Scanta’s VA Shield software protects these systems by monitoring both the network and conversational levels so companies can safely and widely deploy them.

This requires a company with a deep understanding of AI, machine learning, natural language processing, cybersecurity and data science.

Scanta combines these skills to create a new level of security empowered to stop attacks on a wide range of conversational systems.

