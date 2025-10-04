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Scalable, Compliant, Cloud-Native: The FINRA CAT Reinvention by Saravanan Thirumazhisai Prabhagaran

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

October 4th, 2025
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tech-stories#saravanan-prabhagaran#finra-cat-modernization#cloud-native-regulatory-tech#presto-migration-architecture#financial-market-surveillance#aws-graviton-regulatory-tech#open-source-presto#good-company

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