Say Goodbye To Zoom! This Is How Virtual Reality Is Transforming Business Collaboration

Image courtesy of Christina Morillo on Pexels.

In the last few years, virtual reality technology has advanced and has become a viable business solution to improve employee performance, collaborate with coworkers, and improve workflows.

At Invonto, we've been working with companies across industries to create VR applications that make business collaboration seamless. In this article, we explore the various ways companies are using VR for business collaboration.

Benefits of VR for Business Collaboration

With virtual reality, people can go beyond existing communication technology like video and audio conferencing tools, to have engaging interactions with colleagues.

Virtual reality offers a new level of work collaboration to help businesses create the workplace of the future.

Stronger Team Dynamics

Compared to traditional methods, virtual reality makes remote meetings and collaborative work far more meaningful. Virtual reality encourages multiple and parallel communication.

This replicates the traditional ‘office environment’ far more efficiently. Companies can also run simultaneous meetings within a VR app making VR meetings a lot more cost-effective.

Improve Meeting Focus

In virtual spaces, employees are more physically present during a session.

Employees interact with others using body language and movement, sorting through digital information.

With VR meetings, it’s less likely that employees will end up getting distracted.

Remote Business Collaboration

The face-to-face office environment isn’t as common as it once was. Virtual and remote working are becoming the normal experiences of the future.

As a result, businesses must continue to innovate and provide the best tools available. By providing these tools, businesses can stay ahead of their competition and improve employee productivity.

How VR Can Transform Business Collaboration

Research and Development

Virtual reality enables researchers to create experimental setups without the limitations of the real world. Virtual reality creates controlled and repeatable experimental setups without the cost needed to accurately manipulate experiments in the real world.

These virtual reality end-to-end research tools are being utilized in a variety of fields including healthcare, travel, energy, retail, psychology, military, biology, and oceanology.

Product Innovation

VR has also produced considerable interest within product design and development.

Industries such as the military, aerospace, healthcare, retail, construction and automotive can leverage virtual reality to reduce time spent conceptualizing, revising, testing and developing new products.

Product designers can work together within a virtual space in real time regardless of their physical location. Product designers and clients get a better vision of the final product making the entire process far more efficient.

Employee Training

Virtual reality has established its value as a tool to teach concepts and train users in a safe, measurable, and repeatable way. VR training enables employees to train on dangerous situations, such as handling toxic chemicals or working under hazardous situations, in a safer environment.

This trains employees to perform those tasks with greater proficiency and enhanced safety in the real world.

Conclusion

Fully immersive virtual reality technology is transforming the way businesses collaborate and work. Companies can use VR technology for building collaborative business solutions for almost all aspects of their work.

