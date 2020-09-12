Saving Up To 80% With Amazon EC2 Spot

WE LOVE SPOT AND YOU SHOULD TOO

Spot is the most cost-effective Amazon EC2 price option available - period, offering up to a 90% discount compared to On-Demand prices.

Okay, if Spot is so cost effective why isn't everyone using it as their primary choice for EC2? Let's take a closer look...

Spot instances are Amazon's excess compute capacity that is not currently in use. Customers can place bids to use this extra capacity at tremendous discounts up to 90% off the On-Demand rate. The only caveat is that these instances can be reclaimed by Amazon at any moment leaving your application vulnerable to downtime.

Okay, got it! So, the possibility of Spot interruption and application disruption seems to be the reason why Spot is not used more extensively. But what if there was a way to eliminate interruption and make Spot as reliable as On-Demand? Let's start there...

SPOT SERVICE WITHOUT INTERRUPTION

Imagine running your entire compute environment on Spot and with an intelligent orchestrator that seamlessly moves applications to On-Demand when Spot is reclaimed delivering continuous and uninterrupted service.

The orchestrator efficiently moves applications to the right place at the right time to produce unparalleled savings and efficiency. Enjoying the lowest possible cost with highly reliable and available service is like having your cake and eating it too… ready for dessert?

XOSPHERE - THE EASY BUTTON FOR SPOT

Xosphere Instance Orchestrator runs in the background automatically switching back and forth between Spot and On-Demand instances. This ensures that applications are always available and maximizes savings by taking advantage of Spot prices as frequently as possible.

Instance Orchestrator integrates natively with Amazon Auto-Scaling Groups and monitors the instances within each group. When Spot instance capacity is available at a favorable price, Instance Orchestrator will replace On-Demand with Spot instances. When Spot instances are reclaimed, Instance Orchestrator will replace Spot with On-Demand instances ensuring the application always remains available. The end result is savings up to 80% on EC2 without any risk to up-time or availability.

"You folks have built a great product. All that’s required is to set it and forget it. Meanwhile, the savings flood in." Jonny Glazier, Bond Financial Technologies

USE MORE SPOT WITH XOSPHERE

Instance Orchestrator intelligently manages AWS Spot instances giving applications 100% reliability at a fraction of the cost. As a result, customers can confidently run workloads on Spot that normally are reserved for On-Demand, including mission critical production applications, and produce tremendous savings.

INCREASE SPOT USE CASES WITH XOSPHERE

Optimal use cases include the ABC's: Auto-Scaling, Beanstalk, and Containers. Applications that leverage Auto-Scaling, ECS, EKS, or Kubernetes provide ideal use cases that can be implemented easily and in minutes. Additionally, Xosphere unlocks new Spot use cases to include stateful applications such as Kafka, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, and legacy monolith applications.

WE LOVE SPOT

Spot is one of the most powerful approaches available to reduce AWS expense and combined with Xosphere it can maximize cost savings and efficiency.

