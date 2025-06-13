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Salt Typhoon: The Hidden Hand Behind the Telecom Gift Card Scam?

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byErich Kron@prguyvic

Erich Kron is a CISO Advisor at KnowBe4.

June 13th, 2025
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Erich Kron@prguyvic

Erich Kron is a CISO Advisor at KnowBe4.

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#phishing#phishing-scams#volt-typhoon#flax-typhoon#salt-typhoon#hacktivists-groups#hacktivism#hackernoon-top-story

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