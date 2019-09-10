SaaStock West Coast 2019 Launches in Startup Mecca San Francisco

SaaStock , "a global community of software as a service (SaaS) founders, executives, and investors" is an ambitious organization with successful events already held in Latin America, Asia, and the U.S. Eastern Coast. West Coast (happening now), Dublin, Australasia, are the final events planned out for this year. San Francisco and Silicon Valley is the birthplace of the world's biggest SaaS companies which brings symbolic significance for this particular event. Unlike the other events held by SaaStock, the West Coast event is specially catered for companies with traction and already in the growth stage doing $0-$10M in ARR.

Lunar Digital Assets was graciously offered media passes to attend the event; it was a no-brainer for us as it is no secret that our company is beginning to ramp up its SaaS division-- Lunar Labs and our algorithmic trading bots. Over the next two days we'll be bringing you the best of SaaStock West Coast, as we embark on this learning journey ourselves.

Currently there are 3 bootcamps going on for those in SaaS with different roles: the CEO bootcamp, the Growth Marketing bootcamp, and the Sales Leadership bootcamp. The LDA team has split up into three and will be covering the best from each bootcamps. There's tons of information being shared, so please bear with us as we try to pump out the best content in the upcoming days.

Tomorrow will be the actual "conference" in which industry leaders will give informative and insightful talks with topics ranging from scaling up, measuring useful metrics, retaining talent, and more. The speakers and panelists list is packed with stars from Zendesk, Asana, SurveyMonkey, Emergence Capital, Intercom, and many more.

There will also be a startup pitch competition tomorrow, which should be very interesting and competitive. We'll definitely have fun with that.

Semi-jokes aside, we're excited to learn from the best and share them with you along with the exciting events lined up for the next few days. The agenda and speaker list can be found here -- if there's something you absolutely need covered, leave a comment and we'll try our best.

