Saas Brands Are Scared to Stand Out

SaaS companies are meant to stand out and shine like a diamond, but that rarely happens. They invest heavily in developing the ideal product and hiring the best team possible. They even invest a significant portion of their revenue in sales and marketing activities. But somehow, these companies still blend into the echo chambers of sameness and lack of originality. And at the end of the day, they have very little, or nothing to show for their efforts. 90% of all startups fail eventually
92% of SaaS companies fail within the first three years
30% of venture-backed startups fail These are hard facts that cannot be denied. Unfortunately, these facts will worsen with time if effective measures are not put in place. "Effective measure, like what?" – I'm glad you asked. Humour me for a hot minute! Have you noticed how gravely boring SaaS blogs can be? Readers can hardly read past the first 3 sentences before getting bored. People are naturally drawn to stimulations, even in the most formal settings. An exciting SaaS blog should have an original context, little or no industry jargon, an endearing tone, and a confident style. So, to answer your question, one effective measure that can help SaaS companies get their act together is fearless originality; the courage to be different, even when it’s uncomfortable. Here is another question you may be itching to ask – “So, how do you make a SaaS blog exciting?” PROBLEM #1: SAAS FILLER WORDS I’ve read countless SaaS blogs in the past (to expand my thinking and stay current as a SaaS copywriter). And I’ve come to realise that SaaS blogs use the same “SaaS cliches” over and over again. Cliche terms lack originality. For instance: Everyone is “scaling” one thing or the other. And no one cares to break down the process.\n“Streamline your workflow” used to be catchy, but not anymore.\n“Innovative technology” sounds like something everyone is saying, so they’re not left behind.\n“Best results possible with minimum resources” is easier to understand compared to “optimised efficiency”. Everyone is “scaling” one thing or the other. And no one cares to break down the process. “Streamline your workflow” used to be catchy, but not anymore. “Innovative technology” sounds like something everyone is saying, so they’re not left behind. “Best results possible with minimum resources” is easier to understand compared to “optimised efficiency”. I can go on and on with these terms, but I’ve made my point (hopefully). Now, get this; there is nothing wrong with jargon words and phrases, they still have a place in the industry. However, if you must use them, you have to verify two things. One – that you’re talking to a specialised group who share a common understanding of the terms. Two – ensure that everyone reading or listening to you understands the meaning of every jargon you use. Take your time to explain every jargon after the first mention. Remember, the goal with every SaaS content is to get your prospects to say “yes”. To achieve that, every blog post must communicate effectively, arouse desire, inspire commitment, and provoke reference. Boring words and misplaced jargon cannot help you achieve that. PROBLEM #2: COPYING AND BORROWING Top SaaS companies have come to realise that 60% of their nlog articles are no longer unique. This is because other blogs have copied, plagiarised, and reproduced the heck out of the original content. And that, dear gentle reader, is an underdog attitude – copying from the big dogs. If you want to be a big dog SaaS brand like Salesforce, Microsoft, Shopify, and the likes, then you must post unique blog articles (among other things). For instance, Be vulnerable about your company. Share in public how you’re running your SaaS company. Let the world know the good, the bad, and the ugly about your product.\nRelax and be yourself. There is nothing wrong with your tone of voice, messaging style, or brand voice, as long as you’re not abusive. Use jargon only when necessary, and always explain every term you speak or write of.\nStudy to show thyself approved! Great content writers are voracious readers. They learn everything they can about your brand, competitors, and industry in general. That way, they are inspired to come up with fresh perspectives to write about. Be vulnerable about your company. Share in public how you’re running your SaaS company. Let the world know the good, the bad, and the ugly about your product. Relax and be yourself. There is nothing wrong with your tone of voice, messaging style, or brand voice, as long as you’re not abusive. Use jargon only when necessary, and always explain every term you speak or write of. Study to show thyself approved! Great content writers are voracious readers. They learn everything they can about your brand, competitors, and industry in general. That way, they are inspired to come up with fresh perspectives to write about. PROBLEM #3: AI SOUNDS MORE HUMAN THAN MOST SAAS BLOGS This is the charm of how to write show-stopping blog posts – write like a human. Again, limit or completely ditch jargon terms. Also, Own your story: Own your story: Connect with people based on your reason. Why do you exist? Who and what influenced your decision to start a SaaS business? What challenges have you faced so far, and how did you deal with them? Show your belief: Show your belief: Your philosophy in life, tradition and culture, lifestyle, etc., are vital points of deeper connection with your audience. Explore them. Build a community: Build a community: This is one way to get your customers to be part of “the movement”. An active community inspires free advocacy, an instant feedback loop, and long-term customer relationships. Conclusion: Conclusion: The next era SaaS big shots are those who believe in and implement realness and fearlessness in their personality. If SaaS sameness is a disease, then the cure is fearless originality. The question is – are you bold enough to let your light shine like a diamond, or are you scared to stand out?