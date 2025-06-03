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Rust Rewrite, Postgres Exit: Blitz Revamps Its “League of Legends” Backend

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byScyllaDB@scylladb

Monstrously Fast + Scalable NoSQL. Start Fast. Scale Fearlessly

February 24th, 2026
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cloud#scylladb-cloud-case-study#blitz-league-of-legends#elixir-microservices#gaming-database-scaling#google-cloud-n4-standard-4#game-overlay-backend#redis-cluster-removal#good-company

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