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Inside Tencent Games’ Real-Time Event-Driven Analytics System

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February 26th, 2026
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data-science#tencent-games-analytics#cqrs-gaming-event-sourcing#scylladb-time-series-event#apache-pulsar-gaming-event#scylladb-keyspace-replication#timewindow-compaction-strategy#real-time-data-pipeline#good-company

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