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Rust + OpenGL: Rendering 250,000 Dynamic 3D Entities at 50 FPS on a Single CPU Thread

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byveyyr@veyyr

Creator of Light & Pure Acorns | Rust Systems Engineer from Kyrgyzstan

April 12th, 2026
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    byveyyr@veyyr

    Creator of Light & Pure Acorns | Rust Systems Engineer from Kyrgyzstan

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I Built a Functional, Data-Oriented 3D Game Framework in Rust for Low-End PCs

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veyyr@veyyr

Creator of Light & Pure Acorns | Rust Systems Engineer from Kyrgyzstan

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gaming#gamedev#rust#macroquad#bevy-ecs#rust-game-engine#gpu-instancing-opengl#vertex-batching-optimization#hackernoon-top-story

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