Running a process for exactly ten minutes

I wanted to get a quick picture of what the processes on my computer were doing in the background, so I turned to DTrace (shout out to Julia Evans for getting me excited about it), which can tell me handy things like “who’s opening up which files?” and “what system calls are being made?”
Just to start, I decided to run this one-liner to see which programs were making the most system calls:
sudo dtrace -n 'syscall:::entry { @num[execname] = count(); }'
After running the above for a couple of minutes (and browsing idly in the background), I got this output (truncated for brevity):
Now, I want to reboot into a relatively clean state, and run the command for exactly ten minutes, without having to manually stop it. This is what I came up with:
The ampersand makes DTrace run as a background job. Running
jobs -p gives you back a list of the process IDs of jobs:
bash-3.2$ jobs -p
10038
I pipe that through
tail -1 to take only the last one (in case you had other jobs running or suspended in the same shell instance). And then because
kill doesn’t take input from stdin, we pipe the PID to
xargs, which will pass its stdin as arguments to
kill. And we make sure that we run
kill with
sudo , because that’s how the DTrace process was started.
By the way, because
jobs is a bash builtin, if you want help with it you need to use
help jobs , not
man jobs .
Let me know if there’s a better way of doing this! I’m by no means a bash expert.
