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Run Claude Code Anywhere With a Single Command

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byThomas Houssin@thomashoussin

Banker building AI products → codecrafter.fr

January 20th, 2026
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Thomas Houssin@thomashoussin

Banker building AI products → codecrafter.fr

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tech-stories#claude-code#claude-on-mobile#aws#aws-ec2-graviton#aws-cdk#remote-vs-code-server#low-cost-cloud-ide#ec2-claude-deployment

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