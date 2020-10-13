Ruby on Rails Hidden Secrets: How To Get The Most Out Of Active Record Associations

Hello folks! In this article, we are going to unravel the mystery behind the Rails Active Record class. To be honest, I struggled a lot with Rails models as a beginner. I spent a lot of time reading the docs, read a couple of medium articles, watched some youtube videos but all in vain. I have chosen to draft a nice article that constitutes of baby steps that is suitable for aspiring Rails Engineers.

I chose a Facebook database model since it is a little bit advanced as well as it encompasses the majority of the rails association concepts.

Deliverables

User-post Association User Friendship Association

Terminologies:

Active Record: the layer responsible for representing business data and logic

Object Relation Mapping(ORM): this is a technique used to connect objects of an application to tables in a Relationship Database management system. With this, we can store and retrieve data without writing a single SQL statement.

Pre-requisites

Basic knowledge of Ruby programming language. The latest version of Ruby. Click here for more info on how to install Ruby. Node. Rails. SQlite / Postgresql Problem-solving attitude.

Getting Started

Enough with the chit chat, let's get our hand dirty.

#1 Fire your terminal {ctr + Alt + T} on a Unix system and generate a new Rails app with the name

facebook-Db-clone

rails new facebook-db-clone && cd facebook-db-clone

2 -> Fire rails server to confirm that everything works :)

rails server

#3 -> Scaffold the User, Post, and Comments model for a start. if you are confused, here is an ERD {Entity Relationship Diagram} diagram that will help you visualize the overall structure of the models.

Let's start by generating the user model.

Here we design the user model by explicitly naming the user attributes and passing them to the rails g model command. The User in this case is the model class. The command, in turn, generates several files by invoking the active_record method. The files consist mainly of unit tests , migration file ( a blueprint that helps developers to define changes to their database schema, making it possible to use a version control system to keep things synchronized with the actual code ) and a user.rb file.

Having cleared the air, it is time we replicate the same procedure for the other two models:- the

post

comments

➜ rails g model Post body:text ➜ rails g model Comments content:text

and. Run the following commands in successions.

After running the above commands, there should be three files with their names prefixed with a timestamp,

stimestamp_my_new_migration.rb

db/migrate/

in thedirectory where the timestamp is the UTC formatted date and time that the migration was generated. The naming convention adopted by rails here proves to be useful when determining the order of operation later when we ran our migrations.

Here, I have included a snapshot of the three migration files.

Each and every class inherits from the ActiveRecord::Migration class. The 3 classes each holds a recipe of how Rails is creates the tables and rows of our User, Posts, and Comments in the database. Rails is actually good at abstracting the tedious work of writing SQL statements, Pretty sweet right. For example, to the left of the snapshot, Rails is creates a table named users and rows first_name, last_name, email and password and so forth. In some cases, migration files might contain other advanced methods i.e up and down methods, they describe the transformation required to implement or remove the migrations. click here for more info.

#4 Tattooing the Database

By default, Rails uses

SQlite

Postgresql

➜ rails db: create ➜ rails db: migrate

out of the box, as it primary database coupled with zero configuration. Thanks to this, one can focus on grasping the problem at hand. For production purposes, you might need to consider other options i.esince SQLite is barely supported on cloud services i.e Heroku. Our next move is to execute the instruction held by the classes. To achieve this, we ran the following commands.

rails db:create creates a database based on the sqlite config file whereas rails db:migrate creates the tables and rows used to store the user data.

Associations:

spoiler Alert: Nitty-gritty staff

Association: - The connection between two or more Active Record models i.e user vs post model.

Rails support six associations:

belongs_to

has_one

has_many

has_many :through,

has_one :through

has_and_belongs_to_many

&&

Relationships are implemented using macros-style calls. this allows you to declaratively add features to your models with ease.

One-to-many Relationship.

belongs_to: User vs post model Association:

class User < ApplicationRecord # write your association staff here end class Post < ApplicationRecord # write your association staff here end

User can have zero{ nil} or multiple Posts instances.

or multiple Posts instances. A post instance can only belong to only one instance of a User and it cannot exist on it's own. By this I mean, If we destroy a User, all the posts related to that user should also be destroyed.

From the look of things, this is a one-to-many relationship. To implement this type of relationship, Rails provides us with has_many && belongs_to methods. These methods instructs rails to maintain a Primary key - Foreign Key relationship between the instances of the two models.

#1 In your model's folder, open

user.rb

post.rb

class User < ApplicationRecord # write your association staff here has_many: posts end

class Post < ApplicationRecord # write your association staff here belongs_to: user end

andfile. Add the following methods.

#2 Generate a new migration that adds a primary key - foreign key reference to both the User and Post model.

#3 Edit the newly created migration file

db/migrate/time_stamp_add_UserId_to_post.rb

class AddUserIdToPosts < ActiveRecord::Migration[5.2] def change add_column :posts , :user_id , :string add_index :posts , :user_id end end

This migration is pretty straightforward. It adds a column :user_id to the :posts table and also sets the user_id column as the foreign key pointing to the user instance{author}. Run rails db:migrate to persist the changes.

. Add the following content.

Rails console allows you to interact with your rails application from the command line. Open a new terminal session at the root of your app and run.

rails console

Run

reload!

reload!

to apply recent changes.

Create a new user:

➜ new_user = User.create( first_name: "John" , last_name: "Doe" , email: "example@gmail.com" , password: "password" ) ➜ new_user.save

Create two new posts, authored by the above user.

➜ user = User.first ➜ new_post1 = user.posts.build( body: "This is my first Article, please give it a star" ) ➜ new_post2 = user.posts.build( body: "This is my second Article, please give it a star if you like" ) ➜ new_post1.save ➜ new_post2.save

Access all the posts authored by John Doe

➜ user = User.where( "first_name = ?" , "John" ) ➜ user.posts

Access the author of a Post:

p1 = Post.first p1.user

Congratulations!!! That is it for a one-to-many relationship. Be sure to visit Rails docs for a better understanding.

Many-to-many: Association

Friendships This section is a little tricky and rough. It is upon you to stick with me on this one. Let's think for a second, how do we model this? which tables are involved? For sure, there are multiple ways to achieve this, but the main goal here is to understand the concept behind friendships.

Users can send and receive friend requests from other users. Users can multiple friends. Users can accept friend requests as well as reject any sort of invitation. We need to delete a friendship/invitation record upon rejection/unfriend action from the user. Confirmed friendship is reciprocal to both parties.

The difficulty here lies in creating two join tables(the general norm in many-to-many relationships) that reference both the users and the friend(user). This is because the users table is going to be referencing itself. Wait, what! self referencing, yeah you read it right.

Our Plan:

Create a friendship table to keep track of the requests/invitations.

Keep track of the status of the invitation by adding an is_comfirmed column to the friendship table.

Action

#1 Scaffold the Friendship model

rails g model Friendship user: references friend: references confirmed: bolean

We all know the output of the above rails command. Yeah, what about the

references

keyword? The keyword is a fancy way of hooking up different models by adding foreign key columns to the newly created table that act as pointer.

The odd part of the command is that it is trying to reference a non-existing friends table. To fix this, open your migration files under db/migration directory and change it to resemble this.

class CreateFriendships < ActiveRecord::Migration[5.2] def change create_table :friendships do |t| t.references :user , foreign_key: true t.references :friend , index: true t.boolean :confirmed t.timestamps end add_foreing_key :friendships , :users , column: :friend_id end end

using the

add_foreing_key

rails db:migrate

method above allows us to reference the user table as a friends table. Go ahead and perform the data migrations.

#2 Update the Relationships on the Friendship model

Edit the Friendship class to be similar to this.

class Friendship < ApplicationRecord belongs_to : user belongs_to : friend , : class_name => 'User' end

Belongs_to :friend, :class_name => 'User'

friends

users

points thetable to thetable since a friend is also a user.

#3 Update the Relationship in the User Model

class User < ApplicationRecord has_many : posts has_many : friendships has_many : reciprocal_friends , : class_name => "friendships" , : foreign_key => "friend_id" end

#4 Built custom Helper methods to:

Open your User model and add the following methods;

Method 1: Get all friends of a specific user.

def friends direct_friends = friendships.map { |friendship| friendship.friend if friendship.confirmed } inverse_friends = reciprocal_friends.map { |friendship| friendship.user if friendship.confirmed } (direct_friends + inverse_friends).compact end

Method 2: Keep track of pending invitations.

# pending invitations def pending_friend_requests friendships.map { |friendship| friendship.friend unless friendship.confirmed }.compact end

Method 3: Incoming friend Requests.

# incoming friend requests def incoming_friend_requests reciprocal_friends.map { |friendship| friendship.user unless friendship.confirmed }.compact end

Method 4: Confirm Friend Requests

def confirm_friend_request?(user) friend = reciprocal_friends.find { |friendship| friendship.user == user } if friend friend.confirmed = true friend.save true else false end end

Method 5: Check whether a user is already a friend.

def is_friend? (user) friends. include ?(user) end

Well, that was quite a lot to take in. The above code is pretty straightforward for a Rubyist. This is a bare minimum backend configuration that you can use as a template of your next social site. Stay tuned for the next couple of Episodes on

comments

likes

Tags

Join Hacker Noon Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.

andpart of the associations.