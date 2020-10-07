"RSS is Still the Best Way to Consume Content Online" - Michael Li

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
4x Noonie Nominee Michael Li is a Product Manager, Machine Learning Practitioner, UI/UX Designer/Preacher, Full-Stack Developer, and blogger over at wayofnumbers.com. Scroll down to find out why he believes writing is like birthing a baby, and why he should know!
I'm a data science enthusiast. Currently working on the graph area. I had done a lot of different things, marketing, developer, product management, on-site sales. I love to write, but challenged to come up with quality bits that are both entertaining and informative. Writing is really like birthing a baby, it takes great efforts both mentally and physically, but also gives great joy.
Mostly I write on Hacker Noon related to Deep Learning and Machine Learning. The one fun project I have is to train a deel learning model to classify Chinese calligraphy.
Doing everything from scratch, gathering data, processing images, build and fine-tune model and wrote a website and put it online.
Great fun!
New horizons in technology like StarLink, Deep Learning Graph, etc.
Lack of inspiration and motivations.
Complete what you started, finish something, grasp a skill, don't just dabble.
Not much, having more time to work from home is a great plus.
Some technoloyg that can help the free flow of quality information.
RSS is still the best way to consume content online.
Nothing.
Parenting
