"RSS is Still the Best Way to Consume Content Online" - Michael Li

4x Noonie Nominee Michael Li is a Product Manager, Machine Learning Practitioner, UI/UX Designer/Preacher, Full-Stack Developer, and blogger over at wayofnumbers.com. Scroll down to find out why he believes writing is like birthing a baby, and why he should know!

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a data science enthusiast. Currently working on the graph area. I had done a lot of different things, marketing, developer, product management, on-site sales. I love to write, but challenged to come up with quality bits that are both entertaining and informative. Writing is really like birthing a baby, it takes great efforts both mentally and physically, but also gives great joy.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Mostly I write on Hacker Noon related to Deep Learning and Machine Learning. The one fun project I have is to train a deel learning model to classify Chinese calligraphy.

Doing everything from scratch, gathering data, processing images, build and fine-tune model and wrote a website and put it online.

Great fun!

4. What are you most excited about right now?

New horizons in technology like StarLink, Deep Learning Graph, etc.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Lack of inspiration and motivations.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Complete what you started, finish something, grasp a skill, don't just dabble.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Not much, having more time to work from home is a great plus.

If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Some technoloyg that can help the free flow of quality information.

What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

RSS is still the best way to consume content online.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Nothing.

11. What are you currently learning?

Parenting

