RSK Gitcoin Hackathon: Building the Future on Bitcoin

By Brendan Graetz, Head of Developer Experience at IOV Labs.

We recently announced the RSK hackathon on Gitcoin - which kicks off on 15/04/2021, so save the date.

Unlike our first Gitcoin hackathon, this time around you will be interacting directly with the RSK network… which we’re excited about!

The Bounties

The hackathon rules state that we should only release the bounties on the start date - after all we want it to be fair to everyone. However, since you’re reading this, here’s a sneak peek at what the bounties will be focused on:

RSKj

The software which is run by nodes on the RSK network. This is what performs transaction processing, mining, RPC request handling, and smart contract execution.

Check out the RSKj repo: https://developers.rsk.co/rsksmart/rskj

RIF Enveloping

RIF Enveloping reduces gas costs and simplifies contract interaction. The main objective of Enveloping is to provide developers building on RSK with the means to enable blockchain applications and end-users (wallet-apps) to pay for transaction fees using tokens (e.g. RIF tokens), and thereby remove the need to acquire RBTC in advance. Read more on RIF Enveloping.

Check out the RIF Enveloping repo: https://developers.rsk.co/rif/enveloping/

Getting started with RIF Enveloping

RIF Name Service

RIF Name Service (RNS) is a decentralized domain service built on top of RSK blockchain. One of the ways to operate with the service is through the application known as the manager. One of the ways to operate with the service is through the application known as the manager, which allows registering and managing domains from the internet browser using an extension wallet.

Check out the RNS Manager repo: https://github.com/rnsdomains/rns-manager-react

See the RNS User Guide.

RIF Identity

RIF Identity allows users to easily control their digital identities to interact in decentralized economies while building a self-sovereign identity and reputation. This will enable people, especially those excluded from the traditional financial system, to participate in the decentralized digital economy of the future. Read more on RIF Identity

rLogin is a tool that allows the developers to connect their users with both blockchain functionalities and self-sovereign identity (SSI) models seamlessly, giving the user the power of data privacy and portability.

RIF Identity rLogin repo: https://github.com/rsksmart/rLogin

Get started with rLogin

Build a dApp with rLogin

In this hackathon, the bounties will involve augmenting, improving, or building something that uses each one of these projects.

Apart from looking at the RSK and RIF code repos listed above, we also encourage you to check out the following… you never know what might come in handy 😉 for the hackathon!

Show me the RDOC!

RIF Dollar on Chain is a stablecoin native to RSK, and we have 25K RDOC up for grabs in these bounties - go get them!

Join us on Slack, and check out the #gitcoin

